Chris Redd Latest Cast Member to Exit ‘Saturday Night Live’

Chris Redd is leaving Saturday Night Live after five seasons, becoming the latest in a long line of veteran cast members to exit the iconic NBC sketch show.

As reported by Variety, Redd is departing the program ahead of its 48th season, following in the footsteps of Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney, and Pete Davidson, all of whom announced they were leaving the show earlier this year. It was later revealed that Alex Moffat, Melissa Villaseñor, and Aristotle Athari would not be returning either, making this one of the largest casts to leave on mass in the show’s history.

“Being a part of SNL has been the experience of a lifetime. Five years ago, I walked into 30 Rock knowing that this was an amazing opportunity for growth,” Redd said in a statement (via Variety). “Now, with friends who have become family and memories I will cherish forever, I’m grateful to Lorne Michaels and to the entire SNL organization. From the bottom of my heart, I can’t thank you all enough.”

Speaking to reporters backstage at last week’s Emmy Awards, the show’s producer Lorne Michaels spoke on the string of cast exits, saying, “This will be a transition year, and the change years are always difficult.” However, he added that the changes can also be “exciting.”

“There are new people, and things are changing, and a different generation comes into the show,” Michaels continued, noting that “four new people” would be joining SNL when it returns on Saturday, October 1. It was revealed later in the week that those four fresh faces would be Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker.

As for Redd, he has a number of projects in the works, including an upcoming HBO Max comedy special, Chris Redd: Why Am I Like This?, which is set to premiere later this year. He will also voice a lead role in a currently untitled project he co-created for Michaels’ Broadway Video and Audible and will star in the Universal feature film Cyber Monday.

Saturday Night Live, Season 48 Premiere, Saturday, October 1, 11:30/10:30c, NBC