Marvel Developing Disney+ ‘WandaVision’ Spinoff About Paul Bettany’s Vision

Marvel Studios has a Vision for a new Disney+ show: a WandaVision spinoff focusing on Paul Bettany’s Vision.

Deadline reported the news on Friday, October 28, citing sources who said that the project is titled Vision Quest and would follow Vision “trying to regain his memory and humanity.” There would be the possibility of Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff, the other lead of the Disney+ hit WandaVision, to appear on the prospective show.

WandaVision creator Jac Schaeffer is overseeing Vision Quest, and a writers room for the project is opening next week, Deadline reports. The site also notes that Vision Quest is also being referred to as the White Vision project, a reference to — WandaVision spoiler alert — the version of Vision created by S.W.O.R.D. to kill Wanda and Vision version at the end of WandaVision’s sole season.

Vision Quest would be the second WandaVision spinoff: The first, Agatha: Coven of Chaos, follows Kathryn Hahn’s witch character from the show. Reports of Agatha’s development made headlines in October 2021, and Disney+ ordered the project to series the following month — under the title Agatha: House of Harkness — with Schaeffer on board as executive producer.

Just announced in Hall H: Marvel Studios' Agatha: Coven of Chaos, an Original series, is streaming Winter 2023 on #DisneyPlus. #SDCC2022 pic.twitter.com/Whq9WoVpcp — Disney+ (@DisneyPlus) July 24, 2022

This July, the streamer announced at San Diego Comic-Con that the show, then retitled, Agatha: Coven of Chaos, would premiere in winter of 2023. And earlier this month, WandaVision actress Emma Caulfield said she’d be reprising her role of Dottie Jones in the “super fun” spinoff.

Bettany previously told Deadline that he wasn’t sure whether he’d have a chance to return to the role of Vision, a synthezoid he has played in three Marvel movies. “You never know with Marvel, whether you’re done, or not,” he told the site in August 2021. “So I don’t want to call it the end yet. This was one of the most creative experiences of my life, joyful and free, making this show. To see it embraced by an audience the way it was, was so wonderful.”