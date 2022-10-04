‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ Star Emma Caulfield Reveals MS Diagnosis

Emma Caulfield, the actress known for playing ex-demon Anya in the cult classic series Buffy the Vampire Slayer, has revealed that she is battling multiple sclerosis.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, the actress who appeared in the supernatural series from 1998 to 2003, has opened up about being diagnosed with the neurological condition that disrupts communication between the brain and the body.

“Once upon a time, I had zero health problems,” Caulfield told the outlet. “Back in 2010, I was working on [executive producer] Marti Noxon’s Gigantic, and prior to starting that job, I woke up one morning and the left side of my face felt like there were a million ants crawling on it.” The actress went on to share, “I went to my acupuncturist, and he was like, ‘I don’t know, man. Maybe you have Bell’s palsy?'”