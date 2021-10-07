Kathryn Hahn-Led ‘WandaVision’ Spinoff Is in the Works at Disney+

A WandaVision spinoff is reportedly in the works at Disney+ as the platform plans to explore Kathryn Hahn‘s Agatha Harkness in a new series.

According to Variety, the streamer is developing a dark comedy surrounding the character, but additional details regarding the plot remain a secret at this time. The Emmy-nominated actress entranced fans with her turn as the Marvel witch.

As for the creative team of the project, WandaVision‘s head writer Jac Schaeffer is expected to return as the writer and executive producer of the yet-to-be-titled series. If the show gets a green light to move forward, it would be Shaeffer’s first project with Marvel since signing a major deal with 20th Television earlier this year.

No confirmation from Marvel Studios or Hahn about the project has been made at this time. As viewers will recall, Hahn was introduced as Wanda Maximoff’s (Elizabeth Olsen) nosy neighbor Agnes when WandaVision kicked off in January.

As the season played out though, Agnes’s true identity as the powerful witch Agatha Harkness was revealed, and with a catchy theme song (“Agatha All Along“) no less. When viewers left the witch in Westview, Wanda had trapped Agatha inside her own mind, forcing her to live as the Agnes persona she first presented.

For those looking to see Hahn on TV sooner, she’s set to appear in Apple TV+’s forthcoming series The Shrink Next Door alongside fellow Marvel Cinematic Universe star Paul Rudd and Will Ferrell. Stay tuned for updates on the WandaVision spinoff as development on the project continues.

