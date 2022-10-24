Megan Mullally Pays Tribute to ‘Will & Grace’ Costar Leslie Jordan: ‘My Heart Is Breaking’

Megan Mullally took to Instagram on October 24 to share a touching tribute to longtime Will & Grace costar Leslie Jordan, who died at the age of 67 following a tragic car accident.

The beloved actor and comedian starred alongside Mullally on the NBC sitcom as Beverley Leslie, the socialite arch-frenemy of Mullally’s Karen Walker.

“My heart is breaking. I really can’t believe it. Leslie Jordan was, hands down, one of the greats,” she begins her caption of a photo of the two on Will & Grace. “People use that expression a lot, and I’m not sure it’s always applicable. There aren’t that many people who are truly great at anything. But Leslie was flawlessly funny, a virtuoso of comedy. His timing, his delivery, all apparently effortless. You can’t get any better than that. And what a friendly, fun-loving dear person.

“I was just with him last month,” she adds. “The prestigious National Book Festival was showcasing Leslie and his best-selling book in Washington D.C., and he’d asked me to come interview him for his event. I’d done my prep, but it was all completely unnecessary, of course, as I just had to barely unleash him and he went off on a series of absolutely hilarious stories that had the very large audience in hysterics for a solid hour.”

Mullally continues, “Off-stage, he was so relaxed and happy, there with his best friend Mike. he truly seemed so happy. How brilliant it was that millions of people were able to discover the real Leslie and his love of life and unparalleled story-telling abilities on Instagram. He had so much to share, and it meant so much to him that finally he’d found a vehicle through which to share it. He was absolutely unique. one of a kind. Thank you to all of his fans! He really loved you all and was so genuinely appreciative of you. I’m so so glad that i got to spend some time with Leslie that day before and after the event, just us, catching up. I felt such a deep affection for him that day; he was so warm and present and darling. As we were leaving, I got a couple more big hugs and told him I loved him, as usual. So glad! What a gift!

“And So. Love you, Leslie. miss you already. And one thing I know for sure… there will never ever be another you,” she concludes.