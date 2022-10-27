VH1 Announces Holiday Movie Lineup Starring Gabourey Sidibe, Ashanti, Ne-Yo & More

The holiday season is almost upon us, as is a barrage of Christmas-related content, and VH1, Comedy Central as well as Paramount Network have six upcoming films to throw in the pot.

VH1 is slated to release four original titles every Wednesday, starting November 30 through December 21, with films executive produced by Jamie Foxx, Gabourey Sidibe, and Idris Elba. The films will also feature several star-studded performers such as Sidibe, Ne-Yo, Ashanti, Vivica A. Fox, Nick Cannon, Loretta Devine, DC Young Fly, and more.

Meanwhile, Paramount Network and Comedy Central will each debut a single holiday movie, both set to debut in December.

Paramount Network will debut A Nashville Country Christmas headlined and executive produced by Tanya Tucker, while Comedy Central focuses on the original Reno 911! crew, led by Thomas Lennon, Wendi McLendon-Covey, and Niecy Nash-Betts, for a Wonderful Heist movie.

“Last year we broke the traditional mold of holiday films in a big way,” said Nina L. Diaz, President of Content and Chief Creative Officer, Paramount Media Networks & MTVE Studios Head of Unscripted Entertainment & Adult Animation P+. “As we look toward this new slate, with the depth of our powerful producers coupled with the diversity of our amazing talent, we will continue to take the classic holiday genre head on by providing something different for our viewers to enjoy.”

See the holiday movie lineup below.

VH1

Hip Hop Family Christmas Wedding

Premiere Date: Wednesday, November 30, 8 PM ET/PT

Synopsis: Hip Hop’s most famous family is back, and this time, Christmas wedding bells are ringing! Jessica (Keri Hilson) and Jayson (Ne-Yo) are getting ready to say their “I do’s”, while their mothers Tina (MC Lyte) and Nancy (Valarie Pettiford) are fighting it out for wedding planning supremacy. Meanwhile, Blare (Terrence J) is running his own music label, and when he meets his formidable, beautiful new boss, Jai (Cassie), she proves to be a force to be reckoned with.

Cast: Keri Hilson, Ne-Yo, Terrence J, Serayah, Cassie, MC Lyte, Redman, Valarie Pettiford, Shad “Bow Wow” Moss.

All I Didn’t Want For Christmas

Premiere Date: Wednesday, December 7, 8 PM ET/PT

Synopsis: Emily Harris is not doing great. In a desperate attempt to improve her life and make this Christmas not totally suck, Emily writes a letter to Santa. Fortunately, and unfortunately, her wine-soaked wishes start coming true. P.S. She definitely doesn’t remember most of what she wrote in the letter, so she is in for some uncomfortable surprises. Which eventually leads to some Christmas-fueled soul searching about what she actually wants/needs.

Cast: Gabourey Sidibe, Loretta Devine, Kel Mitchell, Karen Knox, Andrew Bushell

Quote: “Finally, a feel-good Holiday Story for adults who hate feel-good Holiday Stories,” says Gabourey Sidibe.

A New Diva’s Christmas Carol

Premiere Date: Wednesday, December 14, 8 PM ET/PT

Synopsis: Aphrodite was made famous back in the day for performing THE timeless love song of the era. The song that everyone plays at their weddings, in every sappy commercial for diamonds or rings or puppies or soldiers coming home. It made her a ton of money, but Aphrodite HATES this song. She’s now the meanest judge on Pop The Question but her life changes when Brianna, becomes the breakthrough contestant, exuding love and purity. When Aphrodite reluctantly becomes her mentor, she does everything possible to steer her away from love and love anthems and so is visited by three spirits who take Aphrodite on a journey through love (and Christmas) past, present and future to try and shake her out of her funk and let love back in!

Cast: Ashanti, Vivica A. Fox, Eva Marcille, Robin Givens, Mckenzie Small, and Mel B

Quote: “Coming from the land of Charles Dickens we love a good Christmas Carol, so we’re delighted to partner with Paramount to bring you Aydrea Walden’s bang-up-to-date version with a stellar cast of Ashanti, Vivica A Fox, Robin Givens, Eva Marcille and Mel B,” says Idris Elba. “From my family to yours, enjoy and happy holidays!”