Your Complete 2022 Lineup of TV Holiday Movies on Hallmark, Lifetime & More
It’s October, so you know what that means: Holiday movies featuring your favorite tropes (and perhaps original ideas), winter beverages, activities, meet-cutes, and misunderstandings begin airing.
And you have options, whether it’s watching something on a network (or setting your DVR) or streaming whenever your heart desires it. You could probably watch holiday movies 24/7 for the next two months or so. So below, check out all the holiday moves to come to Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, Lifetime, Netflix, CBS, Great American Family, BET+, and more.
Friday, October 21
8:00 p.m.: Noel Next Door (Hallmark Channel)
Saturday, October 22
8:00 p.m.: We Wish You a Married Christmas (Hallmark Channel)
8:00 p.m.: Destined at Christmas (Great American Family)
10:00 p.m.: We Need a Little Christmas (Hallmark Movies & Mysteries)
Sunday, October 23
8:00 p.m.: A Kismet Christmas (Hallmark Channel)
Friday, October 28
8:00 p.m.: A Cozy Christmas Inn (Hallmark Channel)
Saturday, October 29
8:00 p.m.: Jolly Good Christmas (Hallmark Channel)
8:00 p.m.: Catering Christmas (Great American Family)
10:00 p.m.: Christmas Bedtime Stories (Hallmark Movies & Mysteries)
Sunday, October 30
8:00 p.m.: Ghosts of Christmas Always (Hallmark Channel)
Thursday, November 3
A Wesley Christmas (BET+)
Friday, November 4
7:00 p.m.: Unperfect Christmas Wish (UPtv)
8:00 p.m.: A Magical Christmas Village (Hallmark Channel)
Saturday, November 5
7:00 p.m.: Christmas in the Pines (UPtv)
8:00 p.m.: Lights, Camera, Christmas! (Hallmark Channel)
8:00 p.m.: Merry Swissmas (Lifetime)
8:00 p.m.: A Royal Christmas on Ice (Great American Family)
10:00 p.m.: A Maple Valley Christmas (Hallmark Movies & Mysteries)
Sunday, November 6
7:00 p.m.: Christmas Masquerade (UPtv)
8:00 p.m.: All Saints Christmas (Hallmark Channel)
8:00 p.m.: Well Suited for Christmas (Lifetime)
8:00 p.m.: Love at the Christmas Contest (Great American Family)
Thursday, November 10
Falling for Christmas (Netflix)
The First Noelle (BET+)
8:00 p.m.: Christmas on Mistletoe Lake (Lifetime)
Friday, November 11
A Christmas Open House (discovery+)
Designing Christmas (discovery+)
A Gingerbread Christmas (discovery+)
One Delicious Christmas (discovery+)
7:00 p.m.: The Christmas Retreat (UPtv)
8:00 p.m.: In Merry Measure (Hallmark Channel)
8:00 p.m.: The Dog Days of Christmas (Lifetime)
Saturday, November 12
7:00 p.m.: A Tiny Home Christmas (UPtv)
8:00 p.m.: The Royal Nanny (Hallmark Channel)
8:00 p.m.: Reindeer Games Homecoming (Lifetime)
8:00 p.m.: A Merry Christmas Wish (Great American Family)
10:00 p.m.: Our Italian Christmas Memories (Hallmark Movies & Mysteries)
Sunday, November 13
7:00 p.m.: The Picture of Christmas (UPtv)
8:00 p.m.: Christmas at the Golden Dragon (Hallmark Channel)
8:00 p.m.: Six Degrees of Santa (Lifetime)
8:00 p.m.: My Best Friend’s Christmas (Great American Family)
Thursday, November 17
Christmas With You (Netflix)
A Christmas Story Christmas (HBO Max)
Christmas Party Crashers (BET+)
8:00 p.m.: Sweet Navidad (Lifetime)
Friday, November 18
Spirited (Apple TV+)
8:00 p.m.: Inventing the Christmas Prince (Hallmark Channel)
8:00 p.m.: A Country Christmas Harmony (Lifetime)
Saturday, November 19
7:00 p.m.: The Holiday Switch (UPtv)
8:00 p.m.: Three Wise Men and a Baby (Hallmark Channel)
8:00 p.m.: Santa Bootcamp (Lifetime)
8:00 p.m.: Christmas at Pine Valley (Great American Family)
10:00 p.m.: Long Lost Christmas (Hallmark Movies & Mysteries)
Sunday, November 20
7:00 p.m.: Christmas Lucky Charm (UPtv)
8:00 p.m.: When I Think of Christmas (Hallmark Channel)
8:00 p.m.: A Show-Stopping Christmas (Lifetime)
8:00 p.m.: My Favorite Christmas Tree (Great American Family)
8:00 p.m.: A Waltons Thanksgiving (The CW)
8:00 p.m.: The Case of the Christmas Diamond (ION)
Thursday, November 24
The Noel Diary (Netflix)
A Christmas Mystery (HBO Max)
Holiday Harmony (HBO Max)
The Christmas Clapback (BET+)
Holiday Hideaway (BET+)
The Sound of Christmas (BET+)
8:00 p.m.: My Southern Family Christmas (Hallmark Channel)
8:00 p.m.: Baking All the Way (Lifetime)
Friday, November 25
6:00 p.m.: #Xmas (Hallmark Channel)
8:00 p.m.: A Royal Corgi Christmas (Hallmark Channel)
8:00 p.m.: Steppin’ Into the Holiday (Lifetime)
8:00 p.m.: Christmas at the Drive-In (Great American Family)
Saturday, November 26
6:00 p.m.: A Tale of Two Christmases (Hallmark Channel)
8:00 p.m.: Haul Out the Holly (Hallmark Channel)
8:00 p.m.: The 12 Days of Christmas Eve (Lifetime)
8:00 p.m.: I’m Glad It’s Christmas (Great American Family)
8:00 p.m.: Faith Heist: A Christmas Caper (Bounce)
10:00 p.m.: Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas (Hallmark Movies & Mysteries)
Sunday, November 27
6:00 p.m.: A Christmas Cookie Catastrophe (Hallmark Channel)
8:00 p.m.: A Holiday Spectacular (Hallmark Channel)
8:00 p.m.: A Christmas Spark (Lifetime)
8:00 p.m.: Candace Cameron Bure Presents: A Christmas…Present (Great American Family)
8:00 p.m.: Dognapped: Hound for the Holidays (ION)
Thursday, December 1
A Hollywood Christmas (HBO Max)
Rolling Into Christmas (BET+)
8:00 p.m.: Serving Up the Holidays (Lifetime)
Friday, December 2
Scrooge: A Christmas Carol (Netflix)
7:00 p.m.: Christmas in the Wilds (UPtv)
8:00 p.m.: A Big Fat Family Christmas (Hallmark Channel)
8:00 p.m.: Cloudy With a Chance of Christmas (Lifetime)
Saturday, December 3
7:00 p.m.: Christmas on the Slopes (UPtv)
8:00 p.m.: A Fabled Holiday (Hallmark Channel)
8:00 p.m.: A New Orleans Noel (Lifetime)
8:00 p.m.: Christmas on Candy Cane Lane (Great American Family)
9:00 p.m.: The Great Holiday Bake War (OWN)
10:00 p.m.: The Holiday Stocking (Hallmark Movies & Mysteries)
Sunday, December 4
7:00 p.m.: Christmas on the Rocks (UPtv)
8:00 p.m.: Undercover Holiday (Hallmark Channel)
8:00 p.m.: Merry Textmas (Lifetime)
8:00 p.m.: B&B Merry (Great American Family)
8:00 p.m.: The Search for Secret Santa (ION)
8:30 p.m. ET/8:00 p.m. PT: Fit for Christmas (CBS)
Thursday, December 8
A Miracle Before Christmas (BET+)
8:00 p.m.: Scentsational Christmas (Lifetime)
Friday, December 9
Something From Tiffany’s (Prime Video)
8:00 p.m.: The Most Colorful Time of the Year (Hallmark Channel)
8:00 p.m.: A Recipe for Joy (Lifetime)
8:00 p.m.: Big Box Christmas (Great American Family)
Saturday, December 10
7:00 p.m.: A Royal Christmas Match (UPtv)
8:00 p.m.: Christmas Class Reunion (Hallmark Channel)
8:00 p.m.: Kirk Franklin’s The Night Before Christmas (Lifetime)
8:00 p.m.: A Prince for the Holidays (Great American Family)
9:00 p.m.: A Christmas Fumble (OWN)
10:00 p.m.: The Gift of Peace (Hallmark Movies & Mysteries)
Sunday, December 11
7:00 p.m.: Santa’s Got Style (UPtv)
8:00 p.m.: The Holiday Sitter (Hallmark Channel)
8:00 p.m.: Single and Ready to Jingle (Lifetime)
8:00 p.m.: A Belgian Chocolate Christmas (Great American Family)
8:00 p.m.: A Prince and Pauper Christmas (ION)
9:00 p.m.: Must Love Christmas (CBS)
Thursday, December 15
A Blackjack Christmas (BET+)
8:00 p.m.: Record Breaking Christmas (Lifetime)
Friday, December 16
8:00 p.m.: Holiday Heritage (Hallmark Channel)
8:00 p.m.: A Christmas to Treasure (Lifetime)
Saturday, December 17
7:00 p.m.: Sappy Holiday (UPtv)
8:00 p.m.: ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas (Hallmark Channel)
8:00 p.m.: The Holiday Dating Guide (Lifetime)
8:00 p.m.: A Brush With Christmas Romance (Great American Family)
10:00 p.m.: Five More Minutes: Moments Like These (Hallmark Movies & Mysteries)
Sunday, December 18
7:00 p.m.: A Vintage Christmas (UPtv)
8:00 p.m.: Hanukkah on Rye (Hallmark Channel)
8:00 p.m.: Wrapped Up in Love (Lifetime)
8:00 p.m.: The Art of Christmas (Great American Family)
8:30 p.m. ET/8:00 p.m. PT: When Christmas Was Young (CBS)
Thursday, December 22
A Christmas Gift (BET+)
Saturday, December 24
7:00 p.m.: The Snowball Effect (UPtv)
Sunday, December 25
Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical (Netflix)
7:00 p.m.: Christmas in Wolf Creek (UPtv)