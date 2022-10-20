It’s October, so you know what that means: Holiday movies featuring your favorite tropes (and perhaps original ideas), winter beverages, activities, meet-cutes, and misunderstandings begin airing.

And you have options, whether it’s watching something on a network (or setting your DVR) or streaming whenever your heart desires it. You could probably watch holiday movies 24/7 for the next two months or so. So below, check out all the holiday moves to come to Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, Lifetime, Netflix, CBS, Great American Family, BET+, and more.

Friday, October 21

8:00 p.m.: Noel Next Door (Hallmark Channel)

Saturday, October 22

8:00 p.m.: We Wish You a Married Christmas (Hallmark Channel)

8:00 p.m.: Destined at Christmas (Great American Family)

10:00 p.m.: We Need a Little Christmas (Hallmark Movies & Mysteries)

Sunday, October 23

8:00 p.m.: A Kismet Christmas (Hallmark Channel)

Friday, October 28

8:00 p.m.: A Cozy Christmas Inn (Hallmark Channel)

Saturday, October 29

8:00 p.m.: Jolly Good Christmas (Hallmark Channel)

8:00 p.m.: Catering Christmas (Great American Family)

10:00 p.m.: Christmas Bedtime Stories (Hallmark Movies & Mysteries)

Sunday, October 30

8:00 p.m.: Ghosts of Christmas Always (Hallmark Channel)

Thursday, November 3

A Wesley Christmas (BET+)

Friday, November 4

7:00 p.m.: Unperfect Christmas Wish (UPtv)

8:00 p.m.: A Magical Christmas Village (Hallmark Channel)

Saturday, November 5

7:00 p.m.: Christmas in the Pines (UPtv)

8:00 p.m.: Lights, Camera, Christmas! (Hallmark Channel)

8:00 p.m.: Merry Swissmas (Lifetime)

8:00 p.m.: A Royal Christmas on Ice (Great American Family)

10:00 p.m.: A Maple Valley Christmas (Hallmark Movies & Mysteries)

Sunday, November 6

7:00 p.m.: Christmas Masquerade (UPtv)

8:00 p.m.: All Saints Christmas (Hallmark Channel)

8:00 p.m.: Well Suited for Christmas (Lifetime)

8:00 p.m.: Love at the Christmas Contest (Great American Family)

Thursday, November 10

Falling for Christmas (Netflix)

The First Noelle (BET+)

8:00 p.m.: Christmas on Mistletoe Lake (Lifetime)

Friday, November 11

A Christmas Open House (discovery+)

Designing Christmas (discovery+)

A Gingerbread Christmas (discovery+)

One Delicious Christmas (discovery+)

7:00 p.m.: The Christmas Retreat (UPtv)

8:00 p.m.: In Merry Measure (Hallmark Channel)

8:00 p.m.: The Dog Days of Christmas (Lifetime)

Saturday, November 12

7:00 p.m.: A Tiny Home Christmas (UPtv)

8:00 p.m.: The Royal Nanny (Hallmark Channel)

8:00 p.m.: Reindeer Games Homecoming (Lifetime)

8:00 p.m.: A Merry Christmas Wish (Great American Family)

10:00 p.m.: Our Italian Christmas Memories (Hallmark Movies & Mysteries)

Sunday, November 13

7:00 p.m.: The Picture of Christmas (UPtv)

8:00 p.m.: Christmas at the Golden Dragon (Hallmark Channel)

8:00 p.m.: Six Degrees of Santa (Lifetime)

8:00 p.m.: My Best Friend’s Christmas (Great American Family)

Thursday, November 17

Christmas With You (Netflix)

A Christmas Story Christmas (HBO Max)

Christmas Party Crashers (BET+)

8:00 p.m.: Sweet Navidad (Lifetime)

Friday, November 18

Spirited (Apple TV+)

8:00 p.m.: Inventing the Christmas Prince (Hallmark Channel)

8:00 p.m.: A Country Christmas Harmony (Lifetime)

Saturday, November 19

7:00 p.m.: The Holiday Switch (UPtv)

8:00 p.m.: Three Wise Men and a Baby (Hallmark Channel)

8:00 p.m.: Santa Bootcamp (Lifetime)

8:00 p.m.: Christmas at Pine Valley (Great American Family)

10:00 p.m.: Long Lost Christmas (Hallmark Movies & Mysteries)

Sunday, November 20

7:00 p.m.: Christmas Lucky Charm (UPtv)

8:00 p.m.: When I Think of Christmas (Hallmark Channel)

8:00 p.m.: A Show-Stopping Christmas (Lifetime)

8:00 p.m.: My Favorite Christmas Tree (Great American Family)

8:00 p.m.: A Waltons Thanksgiving (The CW)

8:00 p.m.: The Case of the Christmas Diamond (ION)

Thursday, November 24

The Noel Diary (Netflix)

A Christmas Mystery (HBO Max)

Holiday Harmony (HBO Max)

The Christmas Clapback (BET+)

Holiday Hideaway (BET+)

The Sound of Christmas (BET+)

8:00 p.m.: My Southern Family Christmas (Hallmark Channel)

8:00 p.m.: Baking All the Way (Lifetime)

Friday, November 25

6:00 p.m.: #Xmas (Hallmark Channel)

8:00 p.m.: A Royal Corgi Christmas (Hallmark Channel)

8:00 p.m.: Steppin’ Into the Holiday (Lifetime)

8:00 p.m.: Christmas at the Drive-In (Great American Family)

Saturday, November 26

6:00 p.m.: A Tale of Two Christmases (Hallmark Channel)

8:00 p.m.: Haul Out the Holly (Hallmark Channel)

8:00 p.m.: The 12 Days of Christmas Eve (Lifetime)

8:00 p.m.: I’m Glad It’s Christmas (Great American Family)

8:00 p.m.: Faith Heist: A Christmas Caper (Bounce)

10:00 p.m.: Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas (Hallmark Movies & Mysteries)

Sunday, November 27

6:00 p.m.: A Christmas Cookie Catastrophe (Hallmark Channel)

8:00 p.m.: A Holiday Spectacular (Hallmark Channel)

8:00 p.m.: A Christmas Spark (Lifetime)

8:00 p.m.: Candace Cameron Bure Presents: A Christmas…Present (Great American Family)

8:00 p.m.: Dognapped: Hound for the Holidays (ION)

Thursday, December 1

A Hollywood Christmas (HBO Max)

Rolling Into Christmas (BET+)

8:00 p.m.: Serving Up the Holidays (Lifetime)

Friday, December 2

Scrooge: A Christmas Carol (Netflix)

7:00 p.m.: Christmas in the Wilds (UPtv)

8:00 p.m.: A Big Fat Family Christmas (Hallmark Channel)

8:00 p.m.: Cloudy With a Chance of Christmas (Lifetime)

Saturday, December 3

7:00 p.m.: Christmas on the Slopes (UPtv)

8:00 p.m.: A Fabled Holiday (Hallmark Channel)

8:00 p.m.: A New Orleans Noel (Lifetime)

8:00 p.m.: Christmas on Candy Cane Lane (Great American Family)

9:00 p.m.: The Great Holiday Bake War (OWN)

10:00 p.m.: The Holiday Stocking (Hallmark Movies & Mysteries)

Sunday, December 4

7:00 p.m.: Christmas on the Rocks (UPtv)

8:00 p.m.: Undercover Holiday (Hallmark Channel)

8:00 p.m.: Merry Textmas (Lifetime)

8:00 p.m.: B&B Merry (Great American Family)

8:00 p.m.: The Search for Secret Santa (ION)

8:30 p.m. ET/8:00 p.m. PT: Fit for Christmas (CBS)

Thursday, December 8

A Miracle Before Christmas (BET+)

8:00 p.m.: Scentsational Christmas (Lifetime)

Friday, December 9

Something From Tiffany’s (Prime Video)

8:00 p.m.: The Most Colorful Time of the Year (Hallmark Channel)

8:00 p.m.: A Recipe for Joy (Lifetime)

8:00 p.m.: Big Box Christmas (Great American Family)

Saturday, December 10

7:00 p.m.: A Royal Christmas Match (UPtv)

8:00 p.m.: Christmas Class Reunion (Hallmark Channel)

8:00 p.m.: Kirk Franklin’s The Night Before Christmas (Lifetime)

8:00 p.m.: A Prince for the Holidays (Great American Family)

9:00 p.m.: A Christmas Fumble (OWN)

10:00 p.m.: The Gift of Peace (Hallmark Movies & Mysteries)

Sunday, December 11

7:00 p.m.: Santa’s Got Style (UPtv)

8:00 p.m.: The Holiday Sitter (Hallmark Channel)

8:00 p.m.: Single and Ready to Jingle (Lifetime)

8:00 p.m.: A Belgian Chocolate Christmas (Great American Family)

8:00 p.m.: A Prince and Pauper Christmas (ION)

9:00 p.m.: Must Love Christmas (CBS)

Thursday, December 15

A Blackjack Christmas (BET+)

8:00 p.m.: Record Breaking Christmas (Lifetime)

See Also 10 Hallmark Christmas 2021 Movies That Should Get Sequels From happily ever afters to something with an almost entirely new cast, some of this year's offerings were begging for more when they ended.

Friday, December 16

8:00 p.m.: Holiday Heritage (Hallmark Channel)

8:00 p.m.: A Christmas to Treasure (Lifetime)

Saturday, December 17

7:00 p.m.: Sappy Holiday (UPtv)

8:00 p.m.: ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas (Hallmark Channel)

8:00 p.m.: The Holiday Dating Guide (Lifetime)

8:00 p.m.: A Brush With Christmas Romance (Great American Family)

10:00 p.m.: Five More Minutes: Moments Like These (Hallmark Movies & Mysteries)

Sunday, December 18

7:00 p.m.: A Vintage Christmas (UPtv)

8:00 p.m.: Hanukkah on Rye (Hallmark Channel)

8:00 p.m.: Wrapped Up in Love (Lifetime)

8:00 p.m.: The Art of Christmas (Great American Family)

8:30 p.m. ET/8:00 p.m. PT: When Christmas Was Young (CBS)

Thursday, December 22

A Christmas Gift (BET+)

Saturday, December 24

7:00 p.m.: The Snowball Effect (UPtv)

Sunday, December 25

Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical (Netflix)

7:00 p.m.: Christmas in Wolf Creek (UPtv)