[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 Episode 5, “Behind Blue Eyes.”]

Detective Bobby Reyes (Rick Gonzalez) is about to open up on Law & Order: Organized Crime.

In the latest episode, “Behind Blue Eyes,” the task force goes after a criminal gang posing as cops, and when Reyes, during the takedown, unmasks one of them, he realizes he knows the guy. As he reveals to Sergeant Ayanna Bell (Danielle Moné Truitt) that he’s from the same foster house as the suspects and that what happened there is why he thinks one of them is responsible for all of this.

Gonzalez previews what’s ahead.

The episode ends before Bobby tells Bell what happened in the foster house. What’s next?

Rick Gonzalez: We’re gonna find out that the suspect is very connected to Bobby. Bobby knows him very well. Also, there’s another piece to that suspect that connects all of them, that connects the entire crew. We’re gonna learn that there’s another person in the puzzle that has sort of caused the damage in terms of everyone. That person’s the nucleus of the chaos that riddles everyone’s internal being, that sort of gives them the pain and suffering that they deal with. That [next] episode is where we get to really see the crux of what Bobby deals with.

How will he handle the case going forward because of that connection?

The cool thing about working on that episode with Bobby is him taking matters into his own hands and having to rectify that moment and, at the same time, disobey orders. I think he took it upon himself to do that, so I think there’s this really cool place that Bobby has to go to — as an actor, I felt like it was fun to play this, to go to somewhere where he has to take matters into his own hands because it directly had to do with his past, it had to do with who he is inside. There was no way he could ignore that, and maybe he ignored it for such a long time. I really hope the fans just go on that journey with him.

It sounds like that’ll shake up the dynamics within the task force for him, and this is a task force he just joined, too.

Exactly. And I think immediately they sort of scratch their heads like, what’s going on over there? Things happen so quickly just in terms of Bobby taking it upon himself to really go down this path of what he went through as a child and these people that he’s connected to. I think in terms of the task force, it throws them for a loop.

He’s talking to Bell at the end of this episode, and we’ve seen him talking with Stabler (Christopher Meloni). What’s he learning from each of them going forward?

Stabler is somebody who’s passionate about the task force, someone that he can learn from. I think working with Bell, he understands her strength, and her authority sort of protects the squad.

I think he’s also gonna realize that there’s a lot of other things happening between everyone that isn’t as settled as he thought it would be. I think he thought coming into the squad that things were gonna be settled and that this was gonna be one singular unit just literally destroying the underworld of New York City. But it isn’t gonna be that simple because there [are] a lot of other moving parts within each person’s life that doesn’t make that one cohesive unit moving forward. So yeah, he’s definitely got his eyes and ears open and seeing things change and move in directions that he didn’t think were gonna happen.

Stabler, Bell, and Jet (Ainsley Seiger) have been there, but Jamie also just came in, and they’re all getting a feel for each other and working together.

Absolutely. And I think there hasn’t been much interaction between Brent Antonello’s character, Jamie Whelan, and my character. But I think it’s purposeful in that we got two new guys coming into a task force, sort of working in different parameters of the squad and helping each other in different ways. But we haven’t been tested as a unit together yet. We haven’t been in the mix yet, so I look forward to that this season.

Because you also don’t want the division of vets and new guys to the unit too.

Yeah, and I think it’s a slow burn. I think there’s time for us to sort of peel back those layers of how we connect, or do we at all? That’s what’s great about this show is this doesn’t mean we have to create an energy of Kumbaya, but just sort of an energy of real people in a task force and how we connect and what we’re dealing with, what does that mean, right? I think that’s when the audience sort of cares and really follows us. So I think that’s where we’re headed.

What else can you tease is coming up for Bobby?

There’s gonna be some interesting undercover work for Bobby coming up really soon that I’m excited about, and I got to work with a fantastic actor in a couple [of] scenes. They’ve really surrounded me with some fantastic people.

Law & Order: Organized Crime, Thursdays, 10/9c, NBC