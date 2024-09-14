‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’: Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio Joins Season 5

Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio’s career is getting Organized. The actor will recur in Law & Order: Organized Crime’s upcoming fifth season.

Mastrantonio will play Isabella Spezzano, a figure from Elliot Stabler’s (Christopher Meloni) past, according to Deadline, which announced the casting.

After getting her start in theater, Mastrantonio scored her breakout screen role as Al Pacino’s character’s sister in the 1983 film Scarface. She earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Carmen in 1986’s The Color of Money. She also starred in the films The Abyss (1989), Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (1991), and The Perfect Storm (2000).

On stage, the Illinois native appeared in Broadway productions of West Side Story, Amadeus, Copperfield, The Human Comedy, and Man of La Mancha, the last of which earned her a Tony Award nomination for Best Actress in a Musical in 2003.

Mastrantonio’s TV roles include supporting roles in Limitless and Blindspot and recurring roles in Without a Trace, Grimm, and The Punisher. And Law & Order buffs might remember she played Capt. Zoe Callas in the ninth season of Law & Order: Criminal Intent.

Organized Crime, the seventh Law & Order series, follows the detectives of the Organized Crime Control Bureau as they take on New York City’s most vicious and violent criminal syndicates. The series debuted in 2021 and spent four seasons on NBC, where it had ample opportunities for crossovers with Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, reuniting Stabler with his old partner Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay).

With Organized Crime’s renewal this May came the news that the series would be moving to Peacock for Season 5, which doesn’t yet have a premiere date. Other Organized Crime cast members include Danielle Moné Truitt (Ayanna Bell), Ainsley Seiger (Jet Slootmaekers), Rick Gonzalez (Bobby Reyes), and Dean Norris (Randall Stabler).

Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 5, TBD, Peacock