‘Poker Face’: Natasha Lyonne Unravels Rian Johnson Mystery in First Teaser (VIDEO)

Peacock is giving viewers their first look at the highly-anticipated Natasha Lyonne–Rian Johnson collaboration, Poker Face by unveiling the premiere date, a teaser, and photos from the mystery series.

Debuting Thursday, January 26, 2023, with the first four episodes, Poker Face will drop new installments on a weekly basis each Thursday following the premiere. The 10-episode mystery-of-the-week series follows Lyonne’s Charlie Cale, someone who has a keen ability to determine when someone is lying.

Hitting the road with her Plymouth Barracuda, Charlie encounters a new cast of characters and strange crimes she can’t help but solve with every stop she makes along her journey. Johnson who is best known by audiences for Knives Out and the forthcoming sequel Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery serves as creator, writer, and director on the project led by the Russian Doll and Orange Is the New Black actress.

He executive produces the series alongside Lyonne, Ram Bergman, Nora Zuckerman, Lila Zuckerman, Nena Rorigue, and Iain B. Macdonald. Meanwhile, Maya Rudolph and Danielle Renfrew Behrens are attached as co-executive producers on the hour-long series.

In a joint statement from “Rian and Natasha,” Johnson and Lyonne said, “Never underestimate the power of a good dinner conversation between friends. What started as a discussion over steak frites about detective shows and what made them such a reliable pleasure — the exploration of little worlds within each new setting, the guest stars playing killers and victims, and most importantly, a scrappy protagonist you were always ready to kick back with and see win — ultimately resulted in the creation of Charlie, the driving force behind Poker Face.”

“We invite you to follow Charlie on a cross-country road trip as she meets a rogue’s gallery of characters and avenges a new injustice each episode, armed with little more than her uncanny ability to detect lies and a genuine appreciation for her fellow humans (and the occasional dog),” they continued. “Now please leave the overthinking to Rian, who has masterfully crafted ten self-contained puzzles for Charlie to solve. Just jump in the back of her ‘69 Plymouth Barracuda and enjoy the ride.”

Along with featuring Lyonne, the show includes an all-star cast unveiled in the teaser, above. Among the guest stars that fans can expect to see are Adrien Brody, Angel Desai, Audrey Corsa, Benjamin Bratt, Brandon Micheal Hall, Charles Melton, Chelsea Frei, Cherry Jones, Chloë Sevigny, Clea DuVall, Colton Ryan, Danielle MacDonald, Dascha Polanco, Ellen Barkin, Hong Chau, Jasmine Aiyana Garvin, Jameela Jamil, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Judith Light, Leslie Silva, Lil Rel Howery, Luis Guzmán, Megan Suri, Niall Cunningham, Nicholas Cirillo, Nick Nolte, Reed Birney, Rhea Perlman, Ron Perlman, Rowan Blanchard, S. Epatha Merkerson, Shane Paul McGhie, Simon Helberg, Stephanie Hsu, Tim Blake Nelson, and Tim Meadows.

Get a taste of what’s to come by checking out the preview, above, and don’t miss Poker Face when it kicks off early next year.

Poker Face, Series Premiere, Thursday, January 26, 2023, Peacock