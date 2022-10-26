Antonia Thomas and Craig Roberts to Star in Apple Rom-Com ‘Still Up’

Antonia Thomas (The Good Doctor) is set to star opposite Craig Roberts (Red Oaks) in a new Apple TV+ comedy series, Still Up, about two “insomniac friends who have no secrets — except for their feelings for each other.”

According to TV Line, the series is currently in production in London and is described as an “almost-romantic comedy.” Thomas will play Lisa, a free-spirited, aspiring illustrator who is raising a young daughter alongside her loving partner Veggie. Roberts, meanwhile, portrays Danny, a gifted journalist suffering from extreme anxiety that profoundly impacts his life.

The series follows the budding friendship between Lisa and Danny as they spend their nights talking while the rest of the world sleeps. Despite being apart, they have come to rely on one another in the hazy, heightened evening hours, and as their relationship grows, we start to realize that they may be much more than just friends.

In addition to Thomas and Roberts, the cast also includes Blake Harrison (The Inbetweeners) as Lisa’s kind and eternally optimistic partner, Veggie; Lois Chimimba (The Outlaws) as the forthright and funny Amy, who Danny meets on a dating app; Luke Fetherston (Pandora) as Danny’s helpful fireman neighbor Adam; Rich Fulcher (Kidding) as Danny’s strange neighbor Cat Man; and Sam Spiro (Sex Education) as Veggie’s overbearing but fun-loving mother Christine.

Thomas is best known for her roles as Alisha Daniels in the comedy-drama series Misfits, Evie in the Netflix comedy series Lovesick, and Dr. Claire Browne in the ABC drama series The Good Doctor. More recently, she starred in the British crime drama Suspect.

Roberts, meanwhile, is known for playing David Myers in the Prime Video series Red Oaks. His other credits include the films Submarine, The Double, The Fundamentals of Caring, and Bittersweet Symphony.

Still Up, TBA, Apple TV+