Married at First Sight Season 15’s biggest moment arrives in the latest episode, “This Was Supposed to Be Our New Start,” as Decision Day puts the remaining pairs on the spot.

In an exclusive first look at the installment, Nate and Stacia address the underlying tensions in their relationship as they sit down with veteran experts Dr. Pepper Schwartz and Pastor Cal Roberson. “We’ve heard there’s been disruption in the last little bit of time,” Dr. Pepper says, prompting the beginning of the group’s conversation.

“I feel like I’ve been on the fence kind of teeter totting between ‘should I stay or should I go,'” Stacia admits to the experts as Nate looks on beside her. When Dr. Pepper asks what she’s been wrestling with, Stacia says, “I have a list,” suggesting issues with Nate are much more extensive than previously believed.

“The anger, rejection, communication, and comprehension, the disrespect, mommy issues… I do feel like your childhood trauma, as far as your upbringing with your mom is starting to affect us now and I feel like you’re starting to view me in a similar light,” Stacia reveals, directing her comments towards Nate who sits silently next to her.

Does he agree? It’s clear that there’s a layer of frustration between this duo who had otherwise had mostly smooth sailing throughout their Married at First Sight experience. Can those tensions be dissolved before the final decision between the pair of them is revealed? Only time will tell. Until the big reveal, check out the full scene, above, and don’t miss Married at First Sight‘s Season 15 Decision Day when it airs on Lifetime, on October 26.

Married at First Sight, Season 15, Wednesdays, 8/7c, Lifetime