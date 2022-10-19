‘Married at First Sight’: 5 Key Moments From ‘This Isn’t Best Friends at First Sight’ (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Married at First Sight Season 15, Episode 16, “This Isn’t Best Friends at First Sight.”]

Married at First Sight Season 15 is one episode away from the all-important Decision Day, but first the couples have some issues to sort out in, “This Isn’t Best Friends at First Sight.”

From miscommunication to differing levels of love for each other, there’s a lot of ground for these pairs to cover in the episode leading up to the culmination of this social experiment. Below, we’re breaking down all of the drama and key moments, so beware of spoilers ahead.

Final Thoughts

The couples took some time apart in this episode to chat with loved ones about their outlook heading into Decision Day, seeking advice and words of wisdom before taking the final leap. When Stacia and Nate meet with their loved ones, the topic of Nate’s moving into Stacia’s home is the main issue. While Nate feels like she’s in a different place emotionally, Stacia is worried that he’s taking things too seriously, especially when it comes to considering potential kids together. Nate fears that the big move will feel like him living in Stacia’s house and not a shared experience. Their loved ones do their best to put the duo at ease in their concerns, but it’s unclear if that will be convincing enough to keep them together.

Lindy chats with her sister about miscommunication with Miguel, conveying worries about him letting small hurdles get in the way of their happiness. Lindy’s sister says she’ll have to try and find a middle ground and even the balance when Miguel has these moments of miscommunication, and while it isn’t a full fix, Lindy appears to find solace in this answer.

Krysten meets with a friend, telling them that she feels fairly confident about Mitch, but that she just needs some reassurance and a grand romantic gesture to solidify her intentions going forward. Justin talks with his mother about Alexis, hinting that he needs more initiation on the romantic side of things in order for him to feel secure. He further elaborates on his frustrations over the fact that he gave up his dog Mya under the guise that Alexis would say yes on Decision Day. Ultimately, Justin’s mother has some interesting advice, telling her son to get freaky with Alexis.

Meanwhile, Mitch catches up with his brother who listens to concerns the newlywed has about the two sides of himself he’s wrestling with, including the married version of Mitch and the other version who surfs and does whatever he wants whenever he wants. Can he find a balance between the two, is the question. Ultimately, Mitch’s brother wants to make sure he’s not considering walking away from a good thing.

Go Carts

The couples convene for a group outing, racing go-carts around San Diego before sitting down for a seaside picnic that looks rather chilly as everyone bundles up. Miguel kicks the conversation off, apologizing for his mood during the couples’ retreat, and Alexis follows him up by teasing Stacia about her vibrator encounter at their last meal together. Things get a little more serious when Stacia mentions that she doesn’t feel like Nate trusts her judgment or opinion, pointing out how he disagreed with her about having fun while also having kids until his dad told him otherwise. Meanwhile, Mitch opens up about how he’s not fully clear whether he and Krysten will say yes on Decision Day, and in answer, Krysten outlines the reasons that would drive her to say yes, hinting that it may be easier than Mitch thinks.

Date Night

The couples go on individual dates for one last hurrah before going their separate ways in the hours leading up to Decision Day. Krysten and Mitch enjoy their evening together, and she’s especially thrilled when he admits that he’s scared of losing her, implying that although he may not be fully in love yet, Mitch has grown so attached, it would be a shame to let go. Justin and Alexis have a sunflower-filled date where he opens up about realizing that he’s been way in his own head, and realizes why she’s been distant at times. Alexis seems glad that Justin’s had this realization, but she doesn’t reveal whether it’s enough to make her say yes on Decision Day.

Miguel makes up for his and Lindy’s failed vineyard date from the retreat by enjoying wine and a meal together in the beautiful winery setting. They agree that communication is their key to overcoming possible future conflicts, but he admits that her energy and emotions is something he’s uncertain he can handle for the rest of their lives.

Nate and Stacia’s date is a little less civil as they sit down for dinner. He begins the night by asking if Stacia’s all in and inquires about any flaws she has yet to unveil. She tells Nate that she’s been open about her flaws so far and worries that he won’t love her since he’s never experienced it in past relationships. Nate gets offended, noting that he would like Stacia to be patient with him, but the conversation devolves into an argument with him walking away from the table in frustration.

Last Sleep

On the night before their farewell until Decision Day, the couples reflect on their experience and dates. Krysten asks Mitch if their dog Luna can share the bed on this special evening, and he allows it, snuggling close, and admitting that even if he’s not in love yet, he does love Krysten. Could it be the kind of gesture that she’s willing to consider on Decision Day? As for Alexis and Justin, he says he’s doing good heading into the big day, but Alexis is more reluctant, she admits she wants some reassurance and isn’t sure that his sudden realization at their dinner is enough.

Meanwhile, things are tense between Stacia and Nate who reflect on the positives of their experience. She says she has no regrets, and Nate reveals that he likes the friendship aspect of their relationship, but it’s clear that they aren’t on the same page about disputes and how they manage them. Can they put differences aside to choose each other on Decision Day?

Farewells

The couples say farewell until they meet again on the Decision Day couch. Alexis admits she’s uncertain about committing, saying that she’ll need to decide if the good outweighs the bad when it comes to Justin. Lindy and Miguel talk things over, coming to an understanding of each other’s triggers and making mental notes to keep from pulling them. Mitch and Krysten talk about taking things slow in the next step of their relationship, and while she agrees, Krysten does ask for clear lines to be drawn because she needs to follow something. Can these final moments of clarity and doubt help shape these individuals’ decisions? Stay tuned as the 15th season of Married at First Sight continues on Lifetime.

Married at First Sight, Season 15, Wednesdays, 8/7c, Lifetime