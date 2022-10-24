‘The Voice’: 6 Must-See Battles From Night 4 (VIDEO)

Don’t Miss a Thing! Subscribe to our The Voice Newsletter:

The Voice Season 22 Battles continue as team members go head to head for a shot at the Knockouts and get help from their coaches and Battle Advisors.

And as the remaining hopefuls perform, coaches Gwen Stefani, John Legend, Blake Shelton, and Camila Cabello are eager to select the right singers to move forward and make smart save and steal moves to move onto the Knockouts. Also getting in the mix with this latest episode are Battle Advisors Sean Paul (Team Gwen), Jazmine Sullivan (Team Legend), Jimmie Allen (Team Blake), and Charlie Puth (Team Camila) who offer tips and tricks for wowing the audience.

Below, we’re breaking down all of the key Battles, check them out and let us know your favorites in the comments section.

Kique & Tanner Howe sing Simple Minds’ “Don’t You (Forget About Me)”

Team Gwen’s performers get some solid advice from Sean Paul as he tells them to keep as close to the original song they’re covering. Gwen concurs and notes all of the potential the pair have heading into the Battle. Ultimately practice makes perfect, but only one singer can win. In the end, Gwen chooses Kique as the Battle winner, sending Tanner home.

Hillary Torchiana & Kevin Hawkins perform John Legend’s “Preach”

Meanwhile, Team Blake’s singers get some tips from Battle Advisor Jimmie Allen and coach Blake Shelton who admire their powerful voices. The main suggestion they receive is to make sure they impress John Legend as they sing his song. In the end, Kevin edges out the competition as the Battle winner, sending Hillary home.

Sasha Hurtado & Devix sing MGMT’s “Electric Feel”

Team Camila’s performers receive advice from their advisor Charlie Puth during rehearsals. While Camila wants Devix to embrace the differing tones of their voice, she and Charlie tell Sasha to facetime loved ones to calm nerves before and after a performance. Considering these things, the hopefuls take to the stage with Devix reigning supreme. Thankfully, Gwen can’t let Sasha go, and uses her steal button to bring the performer to her team.

Kim Cruse & David Andrew perform Giveon’s “Heartbreak Anniversary”

When Jazmine Sullivan meets Team Legend’s singers, she is impressed by Kim’s warmth and David’s presence. The Battle is close, but when John needs to pick a winner, he selects Kim, and sadly David is sent home.

Kate Kalvach & Madison Hughes sing Poison’s “Every Rose Has Its Thorn”

The first thing Jimmie Allen notices about Team Blake’s girls is that Kate has an innocent approach and Madison has a strong build-up, and he advises they play to their strengths. Once the pair do take to the stage, they wow coach Blake Shelton, making it a tough decision for the country star. Ultimately, he chooses Kate as the Battle winner, and Madison’s journey ends there.

Alyssa Witrado & Ian Harrison perform Billie Eilish’s “happier than ever”

The young Team Gwen singers eagerly take in the advice of Battle Advisor Sean Paul who tells them to let their personalities shine through the performance. Using that to their advantage, Alyssa and Ian wow the coaches, leading Gwen to pick Alyssa as the winner and John to steal Ian for his own team. What will happen next? Stay tuned for more as The Voice continues on NBC.

The Voice, Mondays & Tuesdays, 8/7c, NBC