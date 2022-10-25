‘Miracle Workers’: Daniel Radcliffe Teases Season 4 Theme in New Promo (VIDEO)

TBS‘ scripted comedy Miracle Workers is gearing up for Season 4 and stars Daniel Radcliffe and Geraldine Viswanathan are giving fans a taste of what they can expect once the show finally returns.

The anthology series has explored various themes over its run, which began in 2019, starting with angels in heaven, moving on to the Dark Ages, and then heading out west for the Oregon Trail in the most recent third season, which aired in 2021. Now, Radcliffe and Viswanathan are giving viewers their first glimpse at the next adventure which looks pretty post-apocalyptic.

We’ve come a long way. Who knows where we’ll end up next? #MiracleWorkers pic.twitter.com/wlIBh3d4d2 — Miracle Workers (@miracletbs) October 24, 2022

“We are back in production,” Radcliffe says in the promo, which revisits the past three seasons before teasing, “what could possibly be next?”

Not much is shown in the clip above, and Radcliffe and Viswanathan’s outfits are mostly shrouded in blurred squares to protect the theme. However, one flash of Radcliffe’s latest character does give a hint, as we see him walk into a dark home and announce, “Honey, I’m home,” donning a leather coat with one sleeve, giving off Mad Max vibes.

“Where are we?” the actor asks before Viswanathan tells fans to “Get excited!” Her teased hairdo and dramatic eye makeup also fit with the post-apocalyptic feel. So, is that where Miracle Workers is taking viewers in its fourth season? Only time will tell, but this update is sure to hold fans over in the meantime.

Stay tuned for updates as production on Miracle Workers Season 4 continues at TBS.

Miracle Workers, Season 4, TBA, TBS