‘The White Lotus’ Trailer: Vacation in Italy Gets Deadly in Season 2 (VIDEO)

The White Lotus officially returns for Season 2 beginning Sunday, October 30 and HBO is giving fans their first look at the latest chapter of Mike White‘s anthology series in the form of a new trailer.

Gone are the Hawaiin beaches of Season 1 as Jennifer Coolidge‘s Tanya McQuoid and new guests check into the titular resort’s Sicily location. And it doesn’t take long to imply that big things are on the horizon as Tanya reminds viewers, “Whenever I stay at a White Lotus, I always have a memorable time. Always.”

While the guests all have different purposes, whether it’s a trip to learn about your roots like the three generations of Di Grasso men — Bert (F. Murray Abraham), Dominic (Michael Imperioli), and Albie (Adam DiMarco) — or a couples’ retreat with Harper (Aubrey Plaza) and Ethan Spiller (Will Sharpe), and Cameron (Theo James) and Daphne Babock (Meghann Fahy), there’s plenty to unpack.

And suspicions are rising for Tanya who brings her assistant Portia (Haley Lu Richardson) along for a trip with her new husband Greg (Jon Gries) — the man Tanya met during her last White Lotus getaway. The eclectic and wealthy woman believes that Greg may be a liar and a cheat, but will it take a deadly turn?

Law enforcement and a body bag suggest there’s some new drama unfolding during this trip, but it’s unclear who it will be tied to. Along with the aforementioned stars, above, Season 2 will feature costars Beatrice Grannò, Tom Hollander, Sabrina Impacciatore, Simona Tabasco, and Leo Woodall. Meanwhile, Mike White once again serves as writer and director on the Emmy-winning series.

Catch the trailer, above for a peek at what’s to come, and don’t miss The White Lotus when it makes its return to TV this October.

The White Lotus, Season 2 Premiere, Sunday, October 30, 9/8c, HBO and HBO Max