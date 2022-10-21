‘The White Lotus’ Creator Drops Big Hints About Season 3

The second season of HBO‘s The White Lotus hasn’t yet started airing, but the show’s creator, Mike White, is already thinking about potential ideas for Season 3.

Speaking to Deadline on the red carpet for Season 2, White said, “Right now, I’m tired; we just turned in our last episode to the network yesterday, so it’s hard to think about the next race. But if we did, I think it’d be fun to maybe go to a whole different continent.”

“You know, we did Europe,” he continued, referring to the second season, which is set on the Italian island of Sicily. “So maybe Asia, something crazy like that, that would be fun.”

As for who might come back for a third season, well, White suggested that Jennifer Coolidge would probably be along for the ride. “Jennifer is my friend, and everybody loved her in the first season, and I was like, ‘I can’t go to Italy without Jennifer,’” the Emmy-winning writer explained. “And maybe that’s still the case. Like, maybe you can’t go to Japan without Jennifer, either.”

He added, “There are so many fun actors we’ve worked with so far, so it’s just kind of like who’s available.”

The White Lotus premiered on July 11, 2021, and was renewed for a second season just a month later. Season 2 centers on a new group of vacationers at a luxury resort in Sicily and will see Coolidge reprise her role as Tanya McQuoid, one of the only Season 1 characters set to return for the sophomore season.

Coolidge will be joined by new additions Aubrey Plaza, Will Sharpe, Sabrina Impacciatore, Theo James, Meghann Fahy, F. Murray Abraham, Adam DiMarco, Tom Hollander, Michael Imperioli, Haley Lu Richardson, Leo Woodall, Beatrice Grannó, and Simona Tabasco.

The White Lotus, Season 2 Premiere, Sunday, October 30, 9/8c, HBO and HBO Max