‘The Crown’ Will Not Show Princess Diana’s Fatal Car Crash

Netflix’s The Crown will not show the horrific car crash that ended the lives of Princess Diana and her boyfriend, Dodi Al Fayed.

According to The Sun U.K., some crew members have said they feel a line has been crossed in Season 5 of the Emmy-winning drama. “Some production staff are now starting to speak up about their feelings. Scenes will focus on Diana’s final ill-fated trip to Paris in 1997, and cover the days and hours before and after the tragic car smash in an underpass.”

Of how the death of the royal — portrayed by Elizabeth Debicki in the fifth season — will be depicted, Netflix said in a statement, “The exact moment of the crash impact will not be shown.”

See Also 'The Crown' Season 5 Trailer Teases Diana's Infamous Interview Royal scandal threatens to tear the monarchy apart in the latest look at the Netflix hit.

A source working on the production of The Crown told Deadline, “We’ve been dreading getting to this point. The countdown is two weeks and while we’re calmly carrying on it’s fair to acknowledge that there’s a certain anxiety; a palpable sense of being slightly on edge. I mean, there’s bombshell sensitivity surrounding this one.”

In addition to the cast and crew of The Crown voicing their concerns, Oscar winner Judi Dench recently called on Netflix to add a disclaimer before each episode of the series stating that is it a work of fiction.

From the series logline: “Inspired by real events, the series serves as a fictional dramatization of Queen Elizabeth II’s story, both political and personal. Season 5 chronicles the period in time during the 1990s when the role of the Royal Family came into question by the public.”

The Crown, Season 5 Premiere, Wednesday, November 9, Netflix