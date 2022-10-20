Cornered: ‘Ghosts’ Star Asher Grodman Reveals What Shows He’s Watching (VIDEO)

Ghosts fans may have learned the mystery behind Trevor’s missing pants, but they could learn more about the actor who plays him, Asher Grodman.

In the latest edition of Cornered, Grodman is opening up about his favorite activities, the job he’d be doing if he weren’t an actor, and the TV shows he’s been into lately. And the answers may surprise you, but it’s clear there’s a definite sports theme running throughout them.

Sitting down in the TV Insider and TV Guide Magazine studio, sponsored by Hollywood unBranded, at San Diego Comic-Con, Grodman reveals some insight as to what career he’d probably be pursuing if he wasn’t an actor. “I mean, you can see from my physique that I would have been a quarterback in the NFL ’cause it’s obvious,” Grodman says jokingly. “No,” he clarifies, taking on a more serious tone. “I think my parents always thought I’d be an architect or something.”

Thankfully for fans of the acclaimed CBS comedy, that wasn’t the case for Grodman, who reveals that his favorite way to relax and a favorite activity is “playing with my dog.” Meanwhile, when it comes to favorite qualities, Grodman admires “generosity and warmth” in others, while he appreciates the “outsider mentality” within himself.

As for most-worn pieces of clothing, Grodman shares, “I have a Jaguars hat that I’ve run into the ground.” That well-loved hat is a sign of his devotion to the team, which Grodman decides he’d be the brand ambassador for if given the opportunity. As for what the TV star is watching between filming scenes? “I actually just finished Severance which I loved, and I’ve been rewatching some of Arrested Development,” Grodman says.

See what else he’s opening up about in the full installment of Cornered above, and don’t miss the actor in Ghosts Season 2 on CBS.

Ghosts, Season 2, Thursdays, 8:30/7:30c, CBS