Cornered: ‘Ghosts’ Star Utkarsh Ambudkar Reveals His Love of Comic Books (VIDEO)

Utkarsh Ambudkar may be best known for making fans laugh each week when they tune in to CBS‘s hit comedy Ghosts, but the actor is just as much a fan of things himself.

In the latest edition of TV Insider’s video series Cornered, Ambudkar, who plays living Woodstone resident Jay, opens up about what job he’d be doing if he wasn’t acting, his favorite activities, and much more. Sitting down for this chat during San Diego Comic-Con, Ambudkar is in full fandom mode as he shares his answers.

“If I wasn’t an actor, I’d be in the NBA,” the actor says bluntly in the video, above. And he thinks he’d be an excellent basketball player! Ambudkar adds, “I’d be a 10-time all-star, first-ballot Hall of Famer. Ask any of my friends, they’ll agree.”

Outside of his love of basketball, the actor reveals that the way he likes to relax may seem a little unconventional to others: “I relax by coming here. I would be at Comic-Con if I wasn’t invited.” According to the star, his favorite activities include reading comic books and toy collecting.

It doesn’t sound too dissimilar to his onscreen counterpart Jay, who has been known to get caught up in a game or two of Dungeons & Dragons. And keeping on theme, Ambudkar shares that his recent binge includes the fourth season of Stranger Things, a show that also knows a thing or two about the fantasy game.

Can you guess what brand the actor would like to be an ambassador for? Find out that, along with what his most worn piece of clothing is and other fun facts, in the full Cornered interview, above. And don’t miss Ambudkar in Ghosts on CBS.

Ghosts, Season 2, Thursdays, 8:30/7:30c, CBS