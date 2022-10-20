‘Heartbreak High’ Renewed For Season 2 at Netflix

Class is back in session for Australia’s Heartbreak High reboot as Netflix has renewed the popular comedy-drama for a second season.

The streamer renewed the series on Wednesday, October 19, with production set to resume in Sydney. Heartbreak High premiered on September 14, 2022, and is a reboot of the original series that aired between 1994 and 1999. The show centers on the students and teachers of Hartley High as they navigate racial tensions, high school romances, and all sorts of teen angst.

Created by Hannah Carroll Chapman (The Heights), the reboot stars Asher Yasbincek, Gemma Chua-Tran, Josh Heuston, James Majoos, Chloe Hayden, Ayesha Madon, Sherry-Lee Watson, Will McDonald, Bryn Chapman-Parish, Brodie Townsend, Thomas Weatherall, and Chika Ikogwe.

Season 1 revolves around the discovery of graffiti on the wall of the school that details the sexual exploits of Hartley High’s students. As a result, the students whose names were on the wall are forced to attend a new sex-ed course called Sexual Literacy Tutorial. Meanwhile, Amerie Wadia (Madon) becomes a social outcast after taking the fall for the graffiti’s co-author, Harper McLean (Yasbincek).

The first season has been a hit with viewers, with the show remaining in Australia’s Top 10 TV shows on Netflix since its September 14 premiere. It also spent three weeks in Netflix’s global Top 10 TV shows, amassing over 42.6M hours viewed in those three weeks.

Heartbreak High‘s producer Carly Heaton recently touched on the show’s success in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “I had to step away from the Internet for a few days, because there was just so much coming in — particularly locally. But it’s all been phenomenal,” she said.

“This is the first time an Australian scripted show has had the ability to go out on a platform globally like this,” she added. “Netflix kept warning us, but I don’t think we were prepared for what that would be like. You know, kids finding my number and email and hitting me up with calls to tell me how much they love it. It’s been absolutely overwhelming — in the most delightful of ways.”

Heartbreak High, Season 1, Now Streaming, Netflix