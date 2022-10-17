Essie Davis Lands Role in Netflix Adaptation of David Nicholls’ ‘One Day’

Game of Thrones alum Essie Davis has joined the cast of Netflix‘s upcoming adaptation of David Nicholls’ popular comic romance novel One Day.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Davis will play the mother of lead character Dexter Mayhew, Alison, who was previously portrayed by Patricia Clarkson in the 2002 film adaptation. The White Lotus star Leo Woodall is set to play Dexter, while This Is Going to Hurt breakout Ambika Mod will portray his love interest, Emma Morley.

One Day follows Dexter and Emma and their intense encounters that begin on their university graduation day on July 15, 1988. Each episode highlights a single day in the lives of the cursed lovers, tracking how they grow and change, move together and apart, and experience joy and heartbreak.

Doctor Foster producer Drama Republic is behind the series, in association with Universal International Studios and Focus Features. BAFTA-winner Nicole Taylor (Three Girls) leads a writing team that includes Anna Jordan, Vinay Patel, and Bijan Sheibani. Taylor also serves as an executive producer alongside Roanna Benn, Jude Liknaitzky, and Nicholls. Molly Manners will direct, while Nige Watson is series producer.

Davis, known for her roles in the films The Babadook and Assassin’s Creed, will next be seen in another Netflix series, Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities, where she reteams with director Jennifer Kent (Babadook) in an episode called “The Murmuring,” starring opposite Andrew Lincoln (The Walking Dead). She previously portrayed Lady Crane in HBO’s Game of Thrones.

Last year, Davis starred in the New Zealand movie The Justice of Bunny King, for which she received rave reviews for her title role. She also appeared in Justin Kurzel’s 2021 Australian psychological drama Nitram.

Filming for One Day started in July in London. An air date has not yet been announced.

One Day, TBA, Netflix