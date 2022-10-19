‘Barry’ Star Anthony Carrigan Confirms HBO Series Will End With Season 4

NoHo Hank is breaking all of our hearts.

During a chat with the Hollywood At Home With The Creative Coalition podcast, Anthony Carrigan, who plays the lovable mobster on Barry, addressed rumors that Season 4 will be the HBO dramedy’s final season.

If you listen to a clip below, you can hear the host asking Carrigan if the upcoming run of episodes is truly Barry‘s last, to which Carrigan replies simply, “yeah.”

anthony carrigan confirms season 4 will be the last season of #barry 👨🏻‍🦲 pic.twitter.com/I5fdIIKyMT — scary noho hank 🎃 (@wehohank_) October 19, 2022

Season 3 ended with Barry Berkman (Bill Hader) meeting an ending that would prove difficult for the titular character to go back to his normal day-to-day routine of attending acting classes and being a secret hitman.

As Hader told Vulture, “There’s only so long a guy can get away with this. I know I feel watching shows sometimes, ‘They’re trying to keep the thing going and now it’s getting ridiculous to keep the thing going.’” But Barry has always been surprising so we will have to wait until the final season to see how that resolves itself.

The series also stars Stephen Root, Sarah Goldberg, Anthony Carrigan, Henry Winkler, Sarah Burns, D’Arcy Carden, and Michael Irby.

Barry, Season 4, TBA, HBO