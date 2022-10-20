‘Inside Amy Schumer’ Returns, Familiar Face on ‘Grey’s,’ a Tree-Hugging Ghost, Found Footage Horror on ‘V/H/S/99’

Amy Schumer’s Emmy-winning sketch comedy returns after a six-year absence. Kate Walsh reprises her role as Addison Montgomery on Grey’s Anatomy. CBS’ hit comedy Ghosts gets environmentally conscious. Horror streamer Shudder reaches back to 1999 for a new installment of its graphic found-footage V/H/S franchise.

Inside Amy Schumer

Season Premiere 10/9c

The Emmy-winning sketch comedy, which hasn’t produced new episodes since 2016, returns for a brief but brilliant run—two episodes this week, three more to follow—with a bold streak of feminist anger brewing beneath the hilarity. The opener begins with a psoriasis ad that turns bitter and builds to an inspired Hallmark holiday-movie parody featuring Ellie Kemper as the hedge-fund queen who returns to quaint hearth and home—only to remember what it was that made her flee in the first place. Guest stars include Bridget Everett, Olivia Munn and Grey’s Anatomy alum Jesse Williams as a hunk who catches Amy’s eye in a most unusual and pungent setting.

Scott Garfield / © ABC / Courtesy Everett Collection

Grey’s Anatomy

9/8c

When has this medical drama ever shied away from talking about sex? This week it’s front and center, as Bailey (Chandra Wilson) enlists the new group of interns to make a series of social-media videos about sexual health with high-schoolers in the audience. And who else has she brought along for her campaign? None other than Kate Walsh, making another return visit as the renowned Dr. Addison Montgomery.

CBS

Ghosts

8:30/7:30c

You’re never so dead that you stop caring about the health of the planet. Or so it seems when Sasappis (Román Zaragoza) urges his human hosts to save an ancient tree their organic-farming neighbors (Saturday Night Live’s Punkie Johnson and Baroness Von Sketch Show’s Carolyn Taylor) are determined to cut down. Turns out the Native American ghost has a personal reason to keep the tree alive. But Thor (Devan Chandler Long) has his own reason for loudly championing the environment: It might help him win over his longtime crush, Flower (Sheila Carrasco).

Sonja Flemming/CBS

CSI: Vegas

10/9c

CSI franchise creator Anthony E. Zuiker pens an episode that’s a strong outing for returning original cast member Marg Helgenberger as Catherine Willows, who takes lead on an unusually disturbing case. Shades of In Cold Blood as an entire family is slaughtered, including a pregnant woman whose baby miraculously survives, which triggers in Catherine her need to reach out to her estranged daughter, Lindsey (Katie Stevens). She also mentors young CSI Penny (Sarah Gilman), who’s more shaken than she cares to admit by the carnage. Catherine’s sage advice: “The best thing you can do in a case like this is to work it so it doesn’t work you.”

Patrick Harbron/CBS

The Good Fight

“We’re in the crazy times, aren’t we?” wonders Liz (Audra McDonald), stating a theme that has run throughout the terrific final season of the go-for-baroque legal drama. This overstuffed episode is a game-changer, with references to Russian sanctions, Buddhism, crypto currency and white supremacy amid the ever-present chaos of today’s politically polarized culture. Guest stars include Ally McBeal/Grey’s Anatomy alum Greg Germann, Sunday Morning contributor Mo Rocca (as a comedic clone of Tucker Carlson) and Broadway star Sherie Rene Scott as a judge who’s part of a special club with Julius (Michael Boatman).

Inside Thursday TV: