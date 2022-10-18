‘The Daily Show’ May Utilize Rotating Hosts Following Trevor Noah’s Exit

The Daily Show could look very different in the new year following Trevor Noah‘s impending exit on December 8.

Following the host’s announcement in September that he’d be leaving the late-night program soon, Trevor Noah’s set an exit date and Comedy Central is supposedly making plans of their own. According to Variety, the network is considering a wide range of possible avenues for the series post-Trevor Noah.

Following the host’s sign-off, the series will go on hiatus until January 17, 2023, for the launch of The Daily Show‘s “reinvention.” This refresh includes the potential use of rotating hosts — think Jeopardy! post-Alex Trebek. The choice to utilize multiple hosts stems from the lack of notice Noah reportedly gave producers and executives.

Without giving them much time to find the perfect replacement, a circulating lineup of hosts could be the trick to transitioning from the version of the show fans currently know to whatever iteration is on the horizon. When Jon Stewart signed off in 2015, he gave producers a few extra months to figure out a game plan. Back then, they considered the possibility of a correspondent like Samantha Bee or high-profile comedians like Tina Fey and Amy Poehler.

Current correspondents of The Daily Show include Ronny Chieng, Michael Kosta, Desi Lydic, Dulce Sloan, Roy Wood Jr., and contributor Jordan Klepper. In a statement shared by Variety from Comedy Central, it said, “In time, we will turn to the next chapter of The Daily Show, and all of our incredible correspondents will be at the top of that list. Until then, we are focused on celebrating Trevor and thanking him for his many contributions.”

Only time will tell what Comedy Central decides to do, but until a sole host is announced, they have a solid lineup of correspondents to fill in if needed. Stay tuned for more news on The Daily Show‘s future as it continues to take shape at Comedy Central.

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, Weeknights, 11/10c, Comedy Central