Will Trevor Noah’s Replacement Be a Current ‘The Daily Show’ Correspondent?

Trevor Noah announced his departure from Comedy Central‘s The Daily Show on September 29 after hosting the show for seven years, but there’s yet to be an announcement about his replacement host.

It’s unclear when Noah’s final episodes will air, but The Hollywood Reporter sources say those conversations are expected to begin this week. And once it’s determined when the comedian will sign off for good, the powers that be at the late-night Comedy Central show will begin to discuss who will take over the helm of The Daily Show.

“In time, we will turn to the next chapter of The Daily Show and all of our incredible correspondents will be at the top of that list. Until then, we are focused on celebrating Trevor and thanking him for his many contributions,” a Comedy Central spokesperson said in a statement to THR.

So “all of our incredible correspondents will be at the top of the list,” which means Roy Wood Jr., Michael Kosta, Ronny Chieng, Desi Lydic, and Dulcé Sloan are all in the conversation.

Wood Jr. has been a Daily Show correspondent since 2015, and has been seen recently on Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building and the Jon Hamm movie Confess, Fletch. Kosta has been on the show since 2017. In addition to being a stand-up comic, he also was a professional tennis player. Chieng debuted as a correspondent in 2016, starred in Crazy Rich Asians in 2018, and in 2022, he released Netflix special Speakeasy. Lydic created her first one-hour special in 2019 entitled The Daily Show with Trevor Noah Presents Desi Lydic: Abroad. Sloan joined the daily show in 2017 and she also voices HoneyBee in The Great North.

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, Weekdays, 11pm/10c, Comedy Central