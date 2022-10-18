Actor/writer Ashley Nicole Black is leaving HBO‘s A Black Lady Sketch Show after three years. Her exit was announced by show creator/co-star Robin Thede on October 18, the same day the series announced A Black Lady Sketch Show Season 4 had officially begun production.

“We are forever indebted to our sister, Emmy winner Ashley Nicole Black, whose contributions as a writer and performer on A Black Lady Sketch Show for three seasons have made an indelible mark on our series and in comedy history,” Thede said in a statement. “She will always be a part of our family and we are rooting for her as she continues on her path of greatness.”

Additionally, Tamara Jade (The Voice Season 19), Angel Laketa Moore (Atypical), and DaMya Gurley have been cast A Black Lady Sketch Show Season 4 as featured players.

“Angel, DaMya and Tamara are the absolute bellwether for the next generation of comedians,” Thede added of the new cast member’s talents. “They sing, dance, act, and make you laugh! They are going to surprise and delight viewers with their endless talents, and we can’t wait to introduce the world to them!”

Black is fresh off an Emmy win for Ted Lasso Season 2, on which she was a producer and writer. Her first Emmy win was in 2017 for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special, taking home the gold for Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents Not The White House Correspondents’ Dinner. She’s also earned Emmy noms for writing for A Black Lady Sketch Show and The Amber Ruffin Show. She’ll next appear on screen in the upcoming Apple TV+ series Bad Monkey with Vince Vaughn.

A Black Lady Sketch Show has won three Emmys in its three-season run, the most recent in 2022 for Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series and Outstanding Picture Editing for Variety Programming (the sketch series won this same category in 2021).

Thede serves as creator, showrunner, executive producer, writer and star on Season 4 with executive producer Issa Rae for HOORAE. Dave Becky, Jonathan Berry executive produce for 3 Arts Entertainment with Tony Hernandez and Brooke Posch executive producing for JAX Media.

