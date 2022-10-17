See Kelly Clarkson & Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Honor Loretta Lynn in Song (VIDEO)

Kelly Clarkson loves to perform classics on The Kelly Clarkson Show. Kellyoke is a recurring segment on the show, ensuring she has time each episode to do the thing she does best — sing.

But in the October 17 episode, viewers witnessed an extra special karaoke session, when Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson joined Kelly onstage to open the episode. The duo sang a 1967 Loretta Lynn classic, “Don’t Come Home a Drinkin’” to honor the late singer, who passed away on October 4.

Watch the video below:

The song comes from Lynn’s ninth studio album, which shows how long it took for the country icon to reach her first number one on the Hot Country Songs charts. But it certainly wasn’t her last. She had 15 more number ones throughout her six decade long career.

The Coal Miners Daughter passed away peacefully in her sleep at the age of 90, and tributes have come in from all across the music industry.

The show’s official Twitter also promoted the duet, writing, “An extra special #Kellyoke duet with Dwayne @therock Johnson in memory of the late, great @LorettaLynn.”

While some might be surprised to hear that Johnson has a solid singing voice, others will remember that he previously had his own hit on the charts with a song from the 2016 Disney film Moana, called “You’re Welcome.”

Clarkson had another duet just last week when Sam Smith joined her onstage to perform her own 2004 smash hit, “Breakaway.” So far this season she has also covered Whitney Houston, Olivia Rodrigo, and Alec Benjamin.

Is it just us, or should The Rock take on more singing roles?