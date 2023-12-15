Daytime Emmys 2023: The Complete Winners List (Updating Live)
The long-awaited night celebrating daytime television’s biggest stars and shows has arrived as the landmark 50th Daytime Emmy Awards unfolds on CBS and Paramount+.
The evening’s festivities saw The Bold and the Beautiful and General Hospital enter the night as the most-nominated titles with 14 and 19 nods each, respectively. But who ended up the big winner alongside the other shows and several categories? We’re rounding up the full list of winners, below, among which include a posthumous honor for GH‘s Sonya Eddy.
Outstanding Daytime Drama Series
The Bay
The Bold and the Beautiful
Days of Our Lives
General Hospital
The Young and the Restless
Outstanding Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actress
Sharon Case, The Young and the Restless
Melissa Claire Egan, The Young and the Restless
Finola Hughes, General Hospital
Michelle Stafford, The Young and the Restless
Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, The Bold and the Beautiful
Outstanding Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actor
Maurice Benard, General Hospital
Peter Bergman, The Young and the Restless
Billy Flynn, Days of Our Lives
Thorsten Kaye, The Bold and the Beautiful
Jason Thompson, The Young and the Restless
Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Drama Series: Actress
Krista Allen, The Bold and the Beautiful
Sonya Eddy, General Hospital — WINNER
Stacy Haiduk, Days of Our Lives
Brook Kerr, General Hospital
Kelly Thiebaud, General Hospital
Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Drama Series: Actor
Nicholas Chavez, General Hospital
Chad Duell, General Hospital
Daniel Feuerriegel, Days of Our Lives
Robert Gossett, General Hospital— WINNER
Jon Lindstrom, General Hospital
Outstanding Younger Performer in a Drama Series
Cary Christopher, Days of Our Lives
Eden McCoy, General Hospital — WINNER
Henry Joseph Samiri, The Bold and the Beautiful
Outstanding Guest Performance in a Daytime Drama Series
Steve Burton, Beyond Salem
Cassandra Creech, The Bold and the Beautiful
Alley Mills, General Hospital — WINNER
Robert Newman, The Young and the Restless
Kevin Spirtas, Days of Our Lives
Outstanding Culinary Series
Family Dinner
José Andrés and Family
Martha Cooks
Roadfood: Discovering America One Dish at a Time
Selena + Chef
Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program
Caught in Providence
Hot Bench
Judge Steve Harvey
Judy Justice
The People’s Court
Outstanding Lifestyle Program
Eat This With Yara
For the Love of Kitchens
George to the Rescue
Life After Death with Tyler Henry
Mind Your Manners
The Established Home
Outstanding Travel, Adventure and Nature Program
Down to Earth with Zac Efron
Guy’s All-American Road Trip
The Hidden Lives of Pets
Island of the Sea Wolves
Reel Destinations
Wild Babies
Outstanding Instructional and How-To Program
Amanda Gorman Teaches Writing and MasterClass
Performing Poetry
Fixer Upper: The Castle
Idea House: Mountain Modern
Instant Dream Home
Martha Gardens
Outstanding Arts and Popular Culture Program
American Anthems
Kings of Leon
Variety Power of Women: Changemakers
Variety Studio: Actors on Actors
Working in the Theatre
Outstanding Educational and Informational Program
Book of Queer
The Earth Unlocked
The Future of Netflix
Harlem Globetrotters Play It Forward
Historian’s Take
Italy Made With Love
Vikings: The Rise and Fall National Geographic
Outstanding Entertainment News Series
Access Hollywood
E! News
Entertainment Tonight— WINNER
Extra
Inside Edition
Outstanding Daytime Special
96th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day
All Boys Aren’t Blue
Behind The Table: A View Reunion
Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day
Extra: Cheslie Kryst 1991-2022
The House that Norm Built
Recipe for Change: Standing up to Anti-Semitism
Short Form Program
Asian American Stories of Resilience and Beyond
Dressed
Finding Pause
Handmade
My Mark featuring Marcus Samuelsson
Ready Jet Cook
Promotional Announcement
Access Hollywood, “Tow Yard”
The Drew Barrymore Show, “Drew’s Got the Beat”
The Jennifer Hudson Show, “EGOT, Hope, and Joy, and Magic”
Sherri!, “Sherri: Fun. Joy. Laughter.”
Tamron Hall, “Women Reclaiming Their Power: Michelle Branch & Angela Simmons”
Outstanding Culinary Host
Kardea Brown, Delicious Miss Brown
Ina Garten, Be My Guest with Ina Garten
Guy Fieri, Guy’s Ranch Kitchen
Emeril Lagasse, Emeril Cooks
Justin Sutherland, Taste the Culture
Andrew Zimmern, Family Dinner
Outstanding Daytime Talk Show
The Drew Barrymore Show
The Jennifer Hudson Show
The Kelly Clarkson Show — WINNER
Live With Kelly and Ryan
Today With Hoda and Jenna
Outstanding Daytime Talk Series Host
Drew Barrymore, The Drew Barrymore Show
Kelly Clarkson, The Kelly Clarkson Show
Tamron Hall, Tamron Hall
Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, Live with Kelly and Ryan
Sherri Shepherd, Sherri!
Outstanding Daytime Program Host
Danielle Brooks, Instant Dream Home
Mike Corey, Uncharted Adventure
Zac Efron, Down to Earth with Zac Efron
Kevin O’Connor, This Old House
Martha Stewart, Martha Gardens
Outstanding Writing Team for a Drama Series
The Bay
Beyond Salem: Chapter Two
The Bold and the Beautiful
Days of Our Lives
General Hospital
The Young and the Restless — WINNER
Outstanding Writing Team for a Daytime Non-Fiction Program
Book of Queer
The Drew Barrymore Show
The Ellen DeGeneres Show
Island of the Sea Wolves
The Kelly Clarkson Show
Outstanding Directing Team for a Drama Series
The Bay
Beyond Salem: Chapter Two
The Bold and the Beautiful
Days of Our Lives
General Hospital — WINNER
The Young and the Restless
Outstanding Directing Team for a Single Camera Daytime Non-Fiction Program
Ask This Old House
Big Sky Kitchen with Eduardo Garcia
Home
Island of the Sea Wolves
Wild Babies
Outstanding Directing Team for a Multiple Camera Daytime Non-Fiction Program
American Anthems
The Drew Barrymore Show
Entertainment Tonight
The Kelly Clarkson Show
The View
Outstanding Music Direction and Composition
The Bold and the Beautiful
The Hidden Lives of Pets
Home
Island of the Sea Wolves
The Kelly Clarkson Show
Original Song
“Darling Darling,” General Hospital
“Everyone Dances,” The Bold and the Beautiful
“Life is Sweet,” American Anthems
“Only There,” Joni Table Talk
“Pocket Change,” American Anthems
Lighting Direction
The Bold and the Beautiful
The Drew Barrymore Show
General Hospital
The Kelly Clarkson Show
The View
Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video
The Bold and the Beautiful
Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day
The Jennifer Hudson Show
The Kelly Clarkson Show
The Talk
The View
The Young and the Restless
Cinematography
The Hidden Lives of Pets
Home
Island of the Sea Wolves
Italy Made with Love
Wild Babies
Single Camera Editing
Big Sky Kitchen with Eduardo Garcia Magnolia
The Hidden Lives of Pets
Home
Island of the Sea Wolves
Wild Babies
Multiple Camera Editing
Articulate with Jim Cotter
Behind The Table: A View Reunion
Book of Queer
Emeril Cooks
The Kelly Clarkson Show
Rachael Ray
Outstanding Live Sound Mixing and Sound
Days of Our Lives
The Ellen DeGeneres Show
The Jennifer Hudson Show
The Kelly Clarkson Show
The Young and the Restless
Sound Mixing and Sound Editing
Car Masters: Rust to Riches
Down to Earth with Zac Efron
The Hidden Lives of Pets
Home
Island of the Sea Wolves
Wild Babies
Main Title and Graphic Design
Book of Queer
Car Masters: Rust to Riches
The Drew Barrymore Show
Down to Earth with Zac Efron
Instant Dream Home
Casting
Book of Queer
Days of Our Lives
General Hospital
Start Up
The Young and the Restless
Art Direction/Set Decoration/Scenic Design
General Hospital
The Kelly Clarkson Show
The Talk
The View
The Young and the Restless
Costume Design/Styling
The Bold and the Beautiful
Book of Queer
General Hospital
Sherri!
The Jennifer Hudson Show
Hairstyling and Makeup
The Bold and the Beautiful
The Jennifer Hudson Show
The Kelly Clarkson Show
Red Table Talk
Sherri!
Tamron Hall