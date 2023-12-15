Daytime Emmys 2023: The Complete Winners List (Updating Live)

The long-awaited night celebrating daytime television’s biggest stars and shows has arrived as the landmark 50th Daytime Emmy Awards unfolds on CBS and Paramount+.

The evening’s festivities saw The Bold and the Beautiful and General Hospital enter the night as the most-nominated titles with 14 and 19 nods each, respectively. But who ended up the big winner alongside the other shows and several categories? We’re rounding up the full list of winners, below, among which include a posthumous honor for GH‘s Sonya Eddy.

Did your favorites take home top prizes? Sound off in the comments section. (*We’re updating this list as winners are announced on the live broadcast)

Outstanding Daytime Drama Series

The Bay

The Bold and the Beautiful

Days of Our Lives

General Hospital

The Young and the Restless

Outstanding Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actress

Sharon Case, The Young and the Restless

Melissa Claire Egan, The Young and the Restless

Finola Hughes, General Hospital

Michelle Stafford, The Young and the Restless

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, The Bold and the Beautiful

Outstanding Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actor

Maurice Benard, General Hospital

Peter Bergman, The Young and the Restless

Billy Flynn, Days of Our Lives

Thorsten Kaye, The Bold and the Beautiful

Jason Thompson, The Young and the Restless

Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Drama Series: Actress

Krista Allen, The Bold and the Beautiful

Sonya Eddy, General Hospital — WINNER

Stacy Haiduk, Days of Our Lives

Brook Kerr, General Hospital

Kelly Thiebaud, General Hospital

Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Drama Series: Actor

Nicholas Chavez, General Hospital

Chad Duell, General Hospital

Daniel Feuerriegel, Days of Our Lives

Robert Gossett, General Hospital— WINNER

Jon Lindstrom, General Hospital

Outstanding Younger Performer in a Drama Series

Cary Christopher, Days of Our Lives

Eden McCoy, General Hospital — WINNER

Henry Joseph Samiri, The Bold and the Beautiful

Outstanding Guest Performance in a Daytime Drama Series

Steve Burton, Beyond Salem

Cassandra Creech, The Bold and the Beautiful

Alley Mills, General Hospital — WINNER

Robert Newman, The Young and the Restless

Kevin Spirtas, Days of Our Lives

Outstanding Culinary Series

Family Dinner

José Andrés and Family

Martha Cooks

Roadfood: Discovering America One Dish at a Time

Selena + Chef

Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program

Caught in Providence

Hot Bench

Judge Steve Harvey

Judy Justice

The People’s Court

Outstanding Lifestyle Program

Eat This With Yara

For the Love of Kitchens

George to the Rescue

Life After Death with Tyler Henry

Mind Your Manners

The Established Home

Outstanding Travel, Adventure and Nature Program

Down to Earth with Zac Efron

Guy’s All-American Road Trip

The Hidden Lives of Pets

Island of the Sea Wolves

Reel Destinations

Wild Babies

Outstanding Instructional and How-To Program

Amanda Gorman Teaches Writing and MasterClass

Performing Poetry

Fixer Upper: The Castle

Idea House: Mountain Modern

Instant Dream Home

Martha Gardens

Outstanding Arts and Popular Culture Program

American Anthems

Kings of Leon

Variety Power of Women: Changemakers

Variety Studio: Actors on Actors

Working in the Theatre

Outstanding Educational and Informational Program

Book of Queer

The Earth Unlocked

The Future of Netflix

Harlem Globetrotters Play It Forward

Historian’s Take

Italy Made With Love

Vikings: The Rise and Fall National Geographic

Outstanding Entertainment News Series

Access Hollywood

E! News

Entertainment Tonight— WINNER

Extra

Inside Edition

Outstanding Daytime Special

96th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day

All Boys Aren’t Blue

Behind The Table: A View Reunion

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day

Extra: Cheslie Kryst 1991-2022

The House that Norm Built

Recipe for Change: Standing up to Anti-Semitism

Short Form Program

Asian American Stories of Resilience and Beyond

Dressed

Finding Pause

Handmade

My Mark featuring Marcus Samuelsson

Ready Jet Cook

Promotional Announcement

Access Hollywood, “Tow Yard”

The Drew Barrymore Show, “Drew’s Got the Beat”

The Jennifer Hudson Show, “EGOT, Hope, and Joy, and Magic”

Sherri!, “Sherri: Fun. Joy. Laughter.”

Tamron Hall, “Women Reclaiming Their Power: Michelle Branch & Angela Simmons”

Outstanding Culinary Host

Kardea Brown, Delicious Miss Brown

Ina Garten, Be My Guest with Ina Garten

Guy Fieri, Guy’s Ranch Kitchen

Emeril Lagasse, Emeril Cooks

Justin Sutherland, Taste the Culture

Andrew Zimmern, Family Dinner

Outstanding Daytime Talk Show

The Drew Barrymore Show

The Jennifer Hudson Show

The Kelly Clarkson Show — WINNER

Live With Kelly and Ryan

Today With Hoda and Jenna

Outstanding Daytime Talk Series Host

Drew Barrymore, The Drew Barrymore Show

Kelly Clarkson, The Kelly Clarkson Show

Tamron Hall, Tamron Hall

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, Live with Kelly and Ryan

Sherri Shepherd, Sherri!

Outstanding Daytime Program Host

Danielle Brooks, Instant Dream Home

Mike Corey, Uncharted Adventure

Zac Efron, Down to Earth with Zac Efron

Kevin O’Connor, This Old House

Martha Stewart, Martha Gardens

Outstanding Writing Team for a Drama Series

The Bay

Beyond Salem: Chapter Two

The Bold and the Beautiful

Days of Our Lives

General Hospital

The Young and the Restless — WINNER



Outstanding Writing Team for a Daytime Non-Fiction Program

Book of Queer

The Drew Barrymore Show

The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Island of the Sea Wolves

The Kelly Clarkson Show

Outstanding Directing Team for a Drama Series

The Bay

Beyond Salem: Chapter Two

The Bold and the Beautiful

Days of Our Lives

General Hospital — WINNER

The Young and the Restless

Outstanding Directing Team for a Single Camera Daytime Non-Fiction Program

Ask This Old House

Big Sky Kitchen with Eduardo Garcia

Home

Island of the Sea Wolves

Wild Babies

Outstanding Directing Team for a Multiple Camera Daytime Non-Fiction Program

American Anthems

The Drew Barrymore Show

Entertainment Tonight

The Kelly Clarkson Show

The View

Outstanding Music Direction and Composition

The Bold and the Beautiful

The Hidden Lives of Pets

Home

Island of the Sea Wolves

The Kelly Clarkson Show

Original Song

“Darling Darling,” General Hospital

“Everyone Dances,” The Bold and the Beautiful

“Life is Sweet,” American Anthems

“Only There,” Joni Table Talk

“Pocket Change,” American Anthems

Lighting Direction

The Bold and the Beautiful

The Drew Barrymore Show

General Hospital

The Kelly Clarkson Show

The View

Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video

The Bold and the Beautiful

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day

The Jennifer Hudson Show

The Kelly Clarkson Show

The Talk

The View

The Young and the Restless

Cinematography

The Hidden Lives of Pets

Home

Island of the Sea Wolves

Italy Made with Love

Wild Babies

Single Camera Editing

Big Sky Kitchen with Eduardo Garcia Magnolia

The Hidden Lives of Pets

Home

Island of the Sea Wolves

Wild Babies

Multiple Camera Editing

Articulate with Jim Cotter

Behind The Table: A View Reunion

Book of Queer

Emeril Cooks

The Kelly Clarkson Show

Rachael Ray

Outstanding Live Sound Mixing and Sound

Days of Our Lives

The Ellen DeGeneres Show

The Jennifer Hudson Show

The Kelly Clarkson Show

The Young and the Restless

Sound Mixing and Sound Editing

Car Masters: Rust to Riches

Down to Earth with Zac Efron

The Hidden Lives of Pets

Home

Island of the Sea Wolves

Wild Babies

Main Title and Graphic Design

Book of Queer

Car Masters: Rust to Riches

The Drew Barrymore Show

Down to Earth with Zac Efron

Instant Dream Home

Casting

Book of Queer

Days of Our Lives

General Hospital

Start Up

The Young and the Restless

Art Direction/Set Decoration/Scenic Design

General Hospital

The Kelly Clarkson Show

The Talk

The View

The Young and the Restless

Costume Design/Styling

The Bold and the Beautiful

Book of Queer

General Hospital

Sherri!

The Jennifer Hudson Show

Hairstyling and Makeup

The Bold and the Beautiful

The Jennifer Hudson Show

The Kelly Clarkson Show

Red Table Talk

Sherri!

Tamron Hall