Daytime Emmys 2023: The Complete Winners List (Updating Live)

Meaghan Darwish
Sonya Eddy for 'General Hospital'
Scott Kirkland/ABC
General Hospital's Sonya Eddy

The long-awaited night celebrating daytime television’s biggest stars and shows has arrived as the landmark 50th Daytime Emmy Awards unfolds on CBS and Paramount+.

The evening’s festivities saw The Bold and the Beautiful and General Hospital enter the night as the most-nominated titles with 14 and 19 nods each, respectively. But who ended up the big winner alongside the other shows and several categories? We’re rounding up the full list of winners, below, among which include a posthumous honor for GH‘s Sonya Eddy.

Did your favorites take home top prizes? Sound off in the comments section. (*We’re updating this list as winners are announced on the live broadcast)

Outstanding Daytime Drama Series

The Bay
The Bold and the Beautiful
Days of Our Lives
General Hospital
The Young and the Restless

Outstanding Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actress

Sharon Case, The Young and the Restless
Melissa Claire Egan, The Young and the Restless
Finola Hughes, General Hospital
Michelle Stafford, The Young and the Restless
Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, The Bold and the Beautiful

Outstanding Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actor

Maurice Benard, General Hospital
Peter Bergman, The Young and the Restless
Billy Flynn, Days of Our Lives
Thorsten Kaye, The Bold and the Beautiful
Jason Thompson, The Young and the Restless

Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Drama Series: Actress

Krista Allen, The Bold and the Beautiful
Sonya Eddy, General Hospital — WINNER
Stacy Haiduk, Days of Our Lives
Brook Kerr, General Hospital
Kelly Thiebaud, General Hospital

Sonya Eddy for 'General Hospital'

(Credit: Walt Disney Television/Todd Wawrychuk)

Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Drama Series: Actor

Nicholas Chavez, General Hospital
Chad Duell, General Hospital
Daniel Feuerriegel, Days of Our Lives
Robert Gossett, General Hospital— WINNER
Jon Lindstrom, General Hospital

Outstanding Younger Performer in a Drama Series

Cary Christopher, Days of Our Lives
Eden McCoy, General Hospital — WINNER
Henry Joseph Samiri, The Bold and the Beautiful

Outstanding Guest Performance in a Daytime Drama Series

Steve Burton, Beyond Salem
Cassandra Creech, The Bold and the Beautiful
Alley Mills, General Hospital — WINNER
Robert Newman, The Young and the Restless
Kevin Spirtas, Days of Our Lives

Outstanding Culinary Series

Family Dinner
José Andrés and Family
Martha Cooks
Roadfood: Discovering America One Dish at a Time
Selena + Chef

Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program

Caught in Providence
Hot Bench
Judge Steve Harvey
Judy Justice
The People’s Court 

Outstanding Lifestyle Program

Eat This With Yara
For the Love of Kitchens
George to the Rescue
Life After Death with Tyler Henry
Mind Your Manners
The Established Home

Robert Gossett in 'General Hospital'

(Credit: ABC/Craig Sjodin)

Outstanding Travel, Adventure and Nature Program

Down to Earth with Zac Efron
Guy’s All-American Road Trip
The Hidden Lives of Pets
Island of the Sea Wolves
Reel Destinations
Wild Babies

Outstanding Instructional and How-To Program

Amanda Gorman Teaches Writing and MasterClass
Performing Poetry
Fixer Upper: The Castle
Idea House: Mountain Modern
Instant Dream Home
Martha Gardens

Outstanding Arts and Popular Culture Program

American Anthems
Kings of Leon
Variety Power of Women:  Changemakers
Variety Studio: Actors on Actors
Working in the Theatre 

Outstanding Educational and Informational Program

Book of Queer
The Earth Unlocked
The Future of Netflix
Harlem Globetrotters Play It Forward
Historian’s Take
Italy Made With Love
Vikings: The Rise and Fall National Geographic

Outstanding Entertainment News Series

Access Hollywood
E! News
Entertainment Tonight— WINNER
Extra
Inside Edition

kelly clarkson show

(Credit: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)

Outstanding Daytime Special

96th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day
All Boys Aren’t Blue
Behind The Table: A View Reunion
Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day
Extra: Cheslie Kryst 1991-2022
The House that Norm Built
Recipe for Change: Standing up to Anti-Semitism

Short Form Program

Asian American Stories of Resilience and Beyond
Dressed
Finding Pause
Handmade
My Mark featuring Marcus Samuelsson
Ready Jet Cook

Promotional Announcement

Access Hollywood, “Tow Yard”
The Drew Barrymore Show, “Drew’s Got the Beat”
The Jennifer Hudson Show, “EGOT, Hope, and Joy, and Magic”
Sherri!, “Sherri: Fun. Joy. Laughter.”
Tamron Hall, “Women Reclaiming Their Power: Michelle Branch & Angela Simmons”

Outstanding Culinary Host

Kardea Brown, Delicious Miss Brown
Ina Garten, Be My Guest with Ina Garten
Guy Fieri, Guy’s Ranch Kitchen
Emeril Lagasse, Emeril Cooks
Justin Sutherland, Taste the Culture
Andrew Zimmern, Family Dinner

Outstanding Daytime Talk Show

The Drew Barrymore Show
The Jennifer Hudson Show
The Kelly Clarkson Show — WINNER
Live With Kelly and Ryan
Today With Hoda and Jenna

Outstanding Daytime Talk Series Host

Drew Barrymore, The Drew Barrymore Show
Kelly Clarkson, The Kelly Clarkson Show
Tamron Hall, Tamron Hall
Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, Live with Kelly and Ryan
Sherri Shepherd, Sherri!

Outstanding Daytime Program Host

Danielle Brooks, Instant Dream Home
Mike Corey, Uncharted Adventure
Zac Efron, Down to Earth with Zac Efron
Kevin O’Connor, This Old House
Martha Stewart, Martha Gardens 

Outstanding Writing Team for a Drama Series

The Bay
Beyond Salem: Chapter Two
The Bold and the Beautiful
Days of Our Lives
General Hospital
The Young and the Restless — WINNER

Outstanding Writing Team for a Daytime Non-Fiction Program

Book of Queer
The Drew Barrymore Show
The Ellen DeGeneres Show
Island of the Sea Wolves
The Kelly Clarkson Show

Outstanding Directing Team for a Drama Series

The Bay
Beyond Salem: Chapter Two
The Bold and the Beautiful
Days of Our Lives
General Hospital — WINNER
The Young and the Restless

The 50th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards logo

(Credit: CBS)

Outstanding Directing Team for a Single Camera Daytime Non-Fiction Program

Ask This Old House
Big Sky Kitchen with Eduardo Garcia
Home
Island of the Sea Wolves
Wild Babies

Outstanding Directing Team for a Multiple Camera Daytime Non-Fiction Program

American Anthems
The Drew Barrymore Show
Entertainment Tonight
The Kelly Clarkson Show
The View

Outstanding Music Direction and Composition

The Bold and the Beautiful
The Hidden Lives of Pets
Home
Island of the Sea Wolves
The Kelly Clarkson Show

Original Song

“Darling Darling,” General Hospital
“Everyone Dances,” The Bold and the Beautiful
“Life is Sweet,” American Anthems
“Only There,” Joni Table Talk
“Pocket Change,” American Anthems

Lighting Direction

The Bold and the Beautiful
The Drew Barrymore Show
General Hospital
The Kelly Clarkson Show
The View

Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video

The Bold and the Beautiful
Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day
The Jennifer Hudson Show
The Kelly Clarkson Show
The Talk
The View
The Young and the Restless

Daytime Emmy Awards

(Credit: Francis Specker/CBS)

Cinematography

The Hidden Lives of Pets
Home
Island of the Sea Wolves
Italy Made with Love
Wild Babies

Single Camera Editing

Big Sky Kitchen with Eduardo Garcia Magnolia
The Hidden Lives of Pets
Home
Island of the Sea Wolves
Wild Babies

Multiple Camera Editing

Articulate with Jim Cotter
Behind The Table: A View Reunion
Book of Queer
Emeril Cooks
The Kelly Clarkson Show
Rachael Ray

Outstanding Live Sound Mixing and Sound

Days of Our Lives
The Ellen DeGeneres Show
The Jennifer Hudson Show
The Kelly Clarkson Show
The Young and the Restless

Sound Mixing and Sound Editing

Car Masters: Rust to Riches
Down to Earth with Zac Efron
The Hidden Lives of Pets
Home
Island of the Sea Wolves
Wild Babies

Main Title and Graphic Design

Book of Queer
Car Masters: Rust to Riches
The Drew Barrymore Show
Down to Earth with Zac Efron
Instant Dream Home

Casting

Book of Queer
Days of Our Lives
General Hospital
Start Up
The Young and the Restless

Art Direction/Set Decoration/Scenic Design

General Hospital
The Kelly Clarkson Show
The Talk
The View
The Young and the Restless

Costume Design/Styling

The Bold and the Beautiful
Book of Queer
General Hospital
Sherri!
The Jennifer Hudson Show

Hairstyling and Makeup

The Bold and the Beautiful
The Jennifer Hudson Show
The Kelly Clarkson Show
Red Table Talk
Sherri!
Tamron Hall

General Hospital - ABC

General Hospital where to stream

The Kelly Clarkson Show - Syndicated

The Kelly Clarkson Show where to stream

Daytime Emmys

General Hospital

The Kelly Clarkson Show

Kelly Clarkson

Robert Gossett

Sonya Eddy

