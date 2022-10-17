[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 1 finale, “Alloyed.”]

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power finale confirmed The Stranger is a Wizard, but is The Stranger Gandalf? The episode implied as much when Daniel Weyman‘s character told Markella Kavenagh‘s, “When in doubt, Elanor Brandyfoot, follow your nose.” That line is a paraphrased version of one of Ian McKellen‘s in The Fellowship of the Ring.

While it would be exciting to have Gandalf in Rings of Power (because who doesn’t love Gandalf?), he doesn’t come to Middle-earth until the Third Age in Tolkien lore. The five Istari — leader Saruman the White, Gandalf, Radagast the Brown, and two Blue Wizards — come to the land from Valinor in the Third Age to help fight the threat of Sauron. There is Tolkien text that says the Blue Wizards, Alatar and Pallando, were in Middle-earth in the Second Age for a time, which led us to theorize The Stranger was one of them, as Gandalf arriving thousands of years early felt like too much of a stretch.

But as it turns out, Gandalf is in Second Age M.E. in Tolkien’s Unfinished Tales of Númenor and Middle-earth under his Valinor name, Olórin. He visits Galadriel in the Greenwood in the series of stories (the forest is also seen in “Alloyed”), published seven years after Tolkien’s death. Prime Video doesn’t have the rights to a lot of Tolkien’s writings, especially things from the Third Age. But could creators J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay incorporate Gandalf by calling him Olórin?

If you don’t know the nose line (there are undoubtedly Rings of Power viewers coming in with no Tolkien knowledge), you wouldn’t realize it was a potential reveal. And Weyman’s Meteor Man does not share his name in the finale when sharing the translation of “Istar.” Given that, we felt this supposed Gandalf reveal may not have been such. We asked Weyman himself following the end of the season, and it turns out, he knows as much as viewers do.

Here, Weyman breaks down The Stranger’s story in The Rings of Power finale, as well as the odds of The Stranger actually being Gandalf.

Are you really Gandalf?

Daniel Weyman: The great thing about the way Patrick and J.D. have written this character is that I honestly haven’t known more than I needed to know at any given point, and what you know is now what I know. I am where you are. For me, the joy of playing this role has been that we started with this blank canvas and things were painted onto it. At first they might have been broad brush strokes, and then as we honed in on relationships and situations, they became more precise. Looking forward, I suppose what I’m really looking forward to is those colors, those textures becoming richer and more defined as we go on.

I suppose it’s a longwinded way of saying you’re gonna have to come on a bit more of the journey to work out where it’s all headed. But I think that people who know stuff about Tolkien will pick up on lots of different resonances throughout the entire season and have been doing as they’ve been forming various different theses on who this character could be. I tend to feel that although that one that you’re talking about specifically comes quite close to the very end of the season, it’s not necessarily any bigger than any of the other resonances that might have been there from the beginning. And as such, I guess that just means all we know is the character that we’ve lived with for eight episodes so far. I’m hoping that an audience will be excited about coming on that journey again and seeing where the next section takes it.

So the “follow your nose” line wasn’t necessarily meant to be a reveal, as far as you know?