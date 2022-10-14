[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power finale, “Alloyed.”]

We finally know who Sauron is after The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power finale. Season 1 Episode 8, “Alloyed,” introduced one of literature’s most famous villains, and thanks to the series’ Second Age setting, fans get to see the Dark Lord outside of flashback or as an all-seeing eye for the very first time.

The Rings of Power finale confirmed the popular theory that Charlie Vickers‘ Halbrand was Sauron. (We predicted this after Episode 5, though our hunch began in Episode 3.) It also unveiled The Stranger’s identity and featured the creation of the Elves’ three rings of power, making for a thrilling end to the debut season.

Here, we chat with Sauron himself as he looks back on Season 1 and ahead to Season 2 (now in production), which Vickers says will show Sauron “wreaking havoc” on Middle-earth.

How good does it feel to be able to say “I am Sauron” now?

Charlie Vickers: It’s very exciting for me. Look, it’s a real amazing thing to just be involved in a show like this, but to be given the chance to play a villain like this and jump headfirst into this world, this character, which is one of the greatest villains in literature, it’s been a pretty amazing experience. I’m most looking forward to the season we’re currently filming, where Sauron is just wreaking havoc. He’s just being Sauron, you know? It’s a new phase for him.

In that brief Sauron cameo in Episode 1, where you see him in the armor and everything, was that you in the suit?

I wish that was me! I didn’t even know that was in the show. It wasn’t until I was at the first screening, actually — I think it was somewhere in Los Angeles — and it came up on the screen that I knew. I was like, “Oh my God! That’s… that’s…” I wish that was me in the armor, but it’s not me, unfortunately.

So you didn’t get to wear the armor at all?

No, I didn’t. The only armor I got to wear was the one that was made for Halbrand, which was pretty amazing armor.

In hindsight, we now know that other than his name, Halbrand doesn’t really lie about anything all season long. He even believes he is the king of the Southlands, because he thinks he’s the king of everything. Is that how you were playing him?

Yeah. I made a decision as to how I was going to best portray him, in terms of we’re seeing Sauron in this period of rebuilding. He’s repentant. And it’s like, is his repentance genuine or is it not? In my mind, I was like, “I’m gonna play this wholeheartedly as Halbrand,” but it’s all in the writing, you know, in terms of lines where he never really lies to [Galadriel, played by Morfydd Clark].

I think it’s great the audience can interpret it either way. They can interpret it as Hal’s being completely genuine. Sauron wants to be a good guy and just leave everything behind. There’s basis for that in Tolkien’s lore. There’s also basis for the other way, which was any kind of repentance that he was showing was all a bit of an act, a bit [disingenuous] so he could end up getting what he wants. He’s on the journey towards that now, isn’t he?