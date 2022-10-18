MLB League Championship Series 2022 TV Schedule

In the National League, the San Diego Padres knocked off the No. 1 seed and favored Los Angeles Dodgers, and the Philadelphia Phillies dispatched the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves.

The best-of-seven game League Championship Series begin Tuesday with the Phillies at the Padres on FS1. Fox and FS1 share coverage of the NLCS.

The weather hasn’t cooperated with the ALDS series between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees, and the teams play Game 5 on Tuesday afternoon on TBS. It’s the first time in history that MLB playoff series will overlap. The winner of this game will face Yordan Alvarez (pictured above) and the Houston Astros in ALCS Game 1 Wednesday night on TBS, which has exclusive coverage of the series.

The LCS winners get a berth in the World Series beginning October 28 on Fox.

MLB League Championship Series TV Schedule

All times Eastern/Central. Schedule subject to change.

Tuesday, October 18

ALDS Game 5: Cleveland at New York, 4:07/3:07c, TBS (postponed from Monday)

NLCS Game 1: Philadelphia at San Diego, 8/7c, FS1

Wednesday, October 19

NLCS Game 2: Philadelphia at San Diego, 4:30/3:30c, Fox or FS1

ALCS Game 1: NYY/CLE at Houston, 7:30/6:30c, TBS

Thursday, October 20

ALCS Game 2: NYY/CLE at Houston, 7:30/6:30c, TBS

Friday, October 21

NLCS Game 3: San Diego at Philadelphia, 7:30/6:30c, FS1

Saturday, October 22

ALCS Game 3: Houston at NYY/CLE, 5/4c, TBS

NLCS Game 4: San Diego at Philadelphia, 7:45/6:45c, Fox

Sunday, October 23

NLCS Game 5: San Diego at Philadelphia, 2:30/1:30c, FS1 (if necessary)

ALCS Game 4: Houston at NYY/CLE, 7/6c, TBS

Monday, October 24

ALCS Game 5: Houston at NYY/CLE, 4/3c, TBS (if necessary)

NLCS Game 6: Philadelphia at San Diego, 8/7c, FS1 (if necessary)

Tuesday, October 25

ALCS Game 6: NYY/CLE at Houston, 6/7c, TBS (if necessary)

NLCS Game 7: Philadelphia at San Diego, 8/7c, Fox or FS1 (if necessary)

Wednesday, October 26

ALCS Game 7: NYY/CLE at Houston, 7:30/6:30c, TBS (if necessary)