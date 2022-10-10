MLB Playoffs 2022 League Division Series TV Schedule

With the Wild Card Series out of the way, it’s time for the remaining eight playoff teams to compete in the best-of-five-game American League and National League Division Series beginning Tuesday, October 11.

In the ALDS, the Seattle Mariners face the AL’s No. 1 seed in the Houston Astros and the Cleveland Guardians take on the AL’s No. 2 seed, the New York Yankees.

The two NL series have the Philadelphia Phillies at the No. 2 seed and defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves, and the San Diego Padres taking on their archrivals and No. 1 seed Los Angeles Dodgers.

Fox and FS1 share coverage of the NLDS, while TBS has exclusive coverage of the ALDS.

MLB Playoffs 2022 League Championship Series TV Schedule

All times Eastern/Central. Times for Games 3-5 to be announced.

Tuesday, October 11

NLDS Game 1: Philadelphia at Atlanta, 1:07/12:07c, Fox

ALDS Game 1: Seattle at Houston, 3:37/2:37c, TBS

ALDS Game 1: Cleveland at New York, 7:37/6:37c, TBS

NLDS Game 1: San Diego at Los Angeles, 9:37 p.m. FS1

Wednesday, October 12

NLDS Game 2: Philadelphia at Atlanta, 4:35/3:35c, Fox

NLDS Game 2: San Diego at Los Angeles, 8:37/7:37c, FS1

Thursday, October 13

ALDS Game 2: Seattle at Houston, 3:37/2:37c, TBS

ALDS Game 2: Cleveland at New York, 7:37/6:37c, TBS

Friday, October 14

NLDS Game 3: Los Angeles at San Diego, TBA, FS1

NLDS Game 3: Atlanta at Philadelphia, TBA, FS1

Saturday, October 15

NLDS Game 4: Los Angeles at San Diego, TBA, FS1 (if necessary)

NLDS Game 4: Atlanta at Philadelphia, TBA, FS1 (if necessary)

ALDS Game 3: Houston at Seattle, TBA, TBS

ALDS Game 3: New York at Cleveland, TBA, TBS

Sunday, October 16

ALDS Game 4: Houston at Seattle, TBA, TBS (if necessary)

ALDS Game 4: New York at Cleveland, TBA, TBS (if necessary)

NLDS Game 5: San Diego at Los Angeles, TBA, FS1 (if necessary)

NLDS Game 5: Philadelphia at Atlanta, TBA, FS1 (if necessary)

Monday, October 17

ALDS Game 5: Seattle at Houston, TBA, TBS (if necessary)

ALDS Game 5: Cleveland at New York, TBA, TBS (if necessary)

MLB Postseason Schedule At A Glance

AL & NL Wild Card Series, beginning Oct. 7, ESPN

AL & NL Division Series, beginning Oct. 11, FS1, Fox & TBS

NL Championship Series, beginning Oct. 18, FS1 & Fox

AL Championship Series, beginning Oct. 19, TBS

World Series, beginning Oct. 28, Fox