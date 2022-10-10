MLB Playoffs 2022 League Division Series TV Schedule
With the Wild Card Series out of the way, it’s time for the remaining eight playoff teams to compete in the best-of-five-game American League and National League Division Series beginning Tuesday, October 11.
In the ALDS, the Seattle Mariners face the AL’s No. 1 seed in the Houston Astros and the Cleveland Guardians take on the AL’s No. 2 seed, the New York Yankees.
The two NL series have the Philadelphia Phillies at the No. 2 seed and defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves, and the San Diego Padres taking on their archrivals and No. 1 seed Los Angeles Dodgers.
Fox and FS1 share coverage of the NLDS, while TBS has exclusive coverage of the ALDS.
MLB Playoffs 2022 League Championship Series TV Schedule
All times Eastern/Central. Times for Games 3-5 to be announced.
Tuesday, October 11
NLDS Game 1: Philadelphia at Atlanta, 1:07/12:07c, Fox
ALDS Game 1: Seattle at Houston, 3:37/2:37c, TBS
ALDS Game 1: Cleveland at New York, 7:37/6:37c, TBS
NLDS Game 1: San Diego at Los Angeles, 9:37 p.m. FS1
Wednesday, October 12
NLDS Game 2: Philadelphia at Atlanta, 4:35/3:35c, Fox
NLDS Game 2: San Diego at Los Angeles, 8:37/7:37c, FS1
Thursday, October 13
ALDS Game 2: Seattle at Houston, 3:37/2:37c, TBS
ALDS Game 2: Cleveland at New York, 7:37/6:37c, TBS
Friday, October 14
NLDS Game 3: Los Angeles at San Diego, TBA, FS1
NLDS Game 3: Atlanta at Philadelphia, TBA, FS1
Saturday, October 15
NLDS Game 4: Los Angeles at San Diego, TBA, FS1 (if necessary)
NLDS Game 4: Atlanta at Philadelphia, TBA, FS1 (if necessary)
ALDS Game 3: Houston at Seattle, TBA, TBS
ALDS Game 3: New York at Cleveland, TBA, TBS
Sunday, October 16
ALDS Game 4: Houston at Seattle, TBA, TBS (if necessary)
ALDS Game 4: New York at Cleveland, TBA, TBS (if necessary)
NLDS Game 5: San Diego at Los Angeles, TBA, FS1 (if necessary)
NLDS Game 5: Philadelphia at Atlanta, TBA, FS1 (if necessary)
Monday, October 17
ALDS Game 5: Seattle at Houston, TBA, TBS (if necessary)
ALDS Game 5: Cleveland at New York, TBA, TBS (if necessary)
MLB Postseason Schedule At A Glance
AL & NL Wild Card Series, beginning Oct. 7, ESPN
AL & NL Division Series, beginning Oct. 11, FS1, Fox & TBS
NL Championship Series, beginning Oct. 18, FS1 & Fox
AL Championship Series, beginning Oct. 19, TBS
World Series, beginning Oct. 28, Fox