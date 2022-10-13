‘Gangs of New York’ TV Series in the Works With Martin Scorsese Directing

Miramax Television is developing a TV series based on Gangs of New York with Martin Scorsese attached to executive produce the series and direct the first two episodes.

This project is different than the Gangs of New York series that Scorsese was previously attached to in 2013. Deadline reported this exclusive with the following information: “Details about the drama, from playwright/TV writer Brett Leonard (Shantaram), are sketchy but I hear this is a new take on the story with new characters that were not featured in the movie, which starred Leonardo DiCaprio, Daniel Day-Lewis and Cameron Diaz.”

Scorsese previously executive produced the HBO series Boardwalk Empire which starred Steve Buscemi, Michael Shannon, and Michael K. Williams (who passed in 2021). Scorsese won an Emmy for directing the pilot episode of the series which was about the birth of organized crime set in the Prohibition era of Atlantic City.

Scorsese also co-wrote (along with Mick Jagger, Rich Cohen, and Terence Winter) Vinyl which also aired on HBO, and he directed the first episode. He had hoped to direct future episodes but the series was canceled after one season. More recently, the show made headlines for being one of the titles to disappear off of HBO Max amid the Warner Bros. Discovery merger.

The upcoming television series Gangs of New York is based on Herbert Asbury’s 1927 non-fiction novel. According to Deadline Scorsese boarded the project as an executive producer and director after reading Leonard’s script which was being developed at Miramax TV. Like Scorsese, Leonard is also attached to executive produce alongside the director. Both of their managers, Rick York and Chris Donnelly will also executive produce. The project will reportedly be taken out to potential buyers in the next few weeks.

Scorsese is currently executive producing Devil In The White City for Hulu, with Leonardo DiCaprio co-executive producing. Stay tuned for upcoming information as Gangs of New York continues to take shape.