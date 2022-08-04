Keanu Reeves is set to star in the Devil in the White City limited series at Hulu, the streamer announced Thursday, August 4 during its Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour. The adaptation of the 2003 bestseller by Erik Larson has been given a series order, with Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio set to executive produce.

Devil in the White City tells the true story of Dr. H. H. Holmes, America’s first modern serial killer and the man behind the “Murder Castle” near the 1893 Chicago World’s Fair; and Daniel H. Burnham, a demanding but brilliant architect who races to make his mark on the world. Exactly who Reeves will be playing in the drama has not been disclosed.

Hulu originally announced the adaptation in 2019 with Scorsese and DiCaprio on board to produce. In January 2022, Reeves was rumored to be in negotiations to star. Joining Scorsese and DiCaprio as executive producers are Rick Yorn (Heels) and Jennifer Davisson (Shining Girls) for Appian Way Productions, along with Stacey Sher (Mrs. America, Pulp Fiction, Erin Brockovich). It will be written by Castle Rock‘s Sam Shaw and directed by Todd Field (Little Children), and Reeves will co-executive producer in addition to starring. Devil in the White City is a production of ABC Signature in Association with Paramount.

DiCaprio originally bought the rights to The Devil in the White City in 201o with intentions to produce the film adaptation with Paramount Pictures. Scorsese was set to direct with Billy Ray (Captain Phillips) writing the screenplay. But the film fell through in the development stages.

“I’m really excited about it and I hope we’re going to make it,” Sher told Deadline about the Hulu adaptation in 2019. “Sam Shaw has done a remarkable job crafting it. In that case, the challenges were, how do you get it down to two hours; so many enormously talented people have attempted to do that. We’re still in development and hopefully getting ready to get out of it soon.”

Devil in the White City, Limited Series Premiere, TBA, Hulu