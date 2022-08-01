‘The Boys’ Promotes Cameron Crovetti & Adds More to Season 4 Cast

It seems as though The Boys fans are about to see a lot more of Homelander’s (Antony Starr) son Ryan in Season 4 as star Cameron Crovetti is promoted to series regular.

The young actor who has played the character since Season 2 will have a more substantial role moving forward, which isn’t shocking considering where Season 3 left viewers. Under the care of his volatile and unpredictable Supe father, only time will tell how his influence will extenuate to the boy.

Some S4 supe news for ya. Join us congratulating our favorite lad Cameron Crovetti on his promotion to series regular, and give a warm Boys family welcome to @susanheyward as Sister Sage and @valoriecurry as Firecracker. pic.twitter.com/mgFQLx8IBs — THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) August 1, 2022

But Crovetti’s promotion isn’t the only Season 4 casting update fans are getting, The Boys‘ official Twitter page teased the show’s newest cast members alongside Crovetti’s promotion in a post. Susan Heyward has been cast as Sister Sage and Valorie Curry will play Firecracker in the upcoming fourth season of the mega-hit.

Heyward is best known for her roles in shows like Orange Is the New Black, Delilah, Powers, and The Following. Meanwhile, fans might recognize Curry from The Lost Symbol, The Tick, House of Lies, and The Following. Stay tuned for more details on Heyward and Curry’s roles and get ready for more Ryan in Season 4 of The Boys.

