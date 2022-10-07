Evil doesn’t sleep, it waits… until the season finale. Sauron’s long-awaited arrival is teased in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power finale trailer, debuted during New York Comic-Con 2022.

The nearly three-minute trailer is mostly packed with clips from adventures already seen this season, like The Stranger’s (Daniel Weyman) crash landing into Middle-earth, Arondir’s (Ismael Cruz Córdova) battle with the Orcs, and the armageddon-level destruction of the Southlands following the eruption of Mount Doom. Prime Video shares little new footage from the finale, but what it does share is telling.

“Mordor will rise, heroes will fall, and all will be revealed,” flash across the screen in the video, set to the sound of Bear McCreary’s score, titled “Sauron.” Viewers also see the first glimpse of Celebrimbor’s (Charles Edwards) forge that he will one day use to create the rings of power. “We are on the cusp of crafting a new kind of power,” the Elven smith declares.

Some may have assumed that day would come later, but there is a closeup shot of Galadriel’s (Morfydd Clark) hand clutching her brother’s dagger with a jeweled ring on her finger. Could it be Nenya, her ring of power? Earlier in the clips, High King Gil-galad (Benjamin Walker) holds Elrond’s (Robert Aramayo) one piece of mithril in front of what looks like an altar, with Elrond looking concerned behind him as the king says “for all Middle-earth.”

The most exciting moment comes when narration from the mysterious mystics comes in, saying, “You will be known at last for who you truly are, for you are Lord Sauron.” Someone on this show seems to be concealing their identity, but does that necessarily mean it’s someone we’ve already met? We’ll find out in one week when The Rings of Power finale airs on October 14. Check out the full trailer, above, to prepare yourself for what’s to come.

Fans at The Rings of Power‘s New York Comic-Con panel were treated to a sneak peek of a scene from the finale, which revealed how key storylines across the different realms of Arda have finally converged, reportedly leading to a moment that viewers across the globe have been waiting for since the series title was first revealed.

Cast members Cynthia Addai-Robinson (Queen Regent Míriel), Nazanin Boniadi (Bronwyn), Charles Edwards (Lord Celebrimbor), Leon Wadham (Kemen), Benjamin Walker (High King Gil-galad), Daniel Weyman (The Stranger), and Sara Zwangobani (Marigold ‘Goldie’ Brandyfoot) participated in the hour-long panel that offered behind-the-scenes stories from the set, and some teases about the last episode.

Showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay couldn’t attend, but they sent a special video from the show’s U.K. set, where production for Season 2 has officially begun. The series also announced an official Rings of Power podcast debuting eight episodes on October 14, hosted by panel moderator Felicia Day, and earlier in the day debuted a brand new Fiona Apple song created for the show called “Where the Shadows Lie.”