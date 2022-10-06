‘Outer Range’ Renewed for Season 2 at Prime Video

The trippy Outer Range is coming back.

Prime Video has renewed the Josh Brolin-led drama for a second season. Charles Murray (Sons of Anarchy, Luke Cage), who has an overall deal with Amazon Studios, is joining as showrunner and an executive producer for Season 2.

The series follows Brolin’s Royal Abbott, a rancher fighting for his land and family, who discovers an unfathomable mystery at the edge of Wyoming’s wilderness. Outer Range is described as a thrilling fable with hints of wry humor and supernatural mystery and examines how we grapple with the unknown.

When the eight-episode first season began, the Abbotts were coping with the disappearance of daughter-in-law Rebecca. Also pushing them to the brink were the Tillersons (the gaudy owners of the neighboring profit-driven ranch) making a play for their land. An untimely death in the community set off a chain of tension-filled events, and seemingly small-town, soil-bound troubles came to a head with the arrival of a mysterious black void in the Abbotts’ west pasture. Wild revelations unfolded as Royal fought to protect his family. It was through his eyes that we saw how time contains secrets held in the past and unsettling mysteries foreshadowed.

In addition to Brolin, Season 1, which featured time-traveling twists, starred Imogen Poots, Lili Taylor, Tamara Podemski, Lewis Pullman, Tom Pelphrey, Noah Reid, Shaun Sipos, Isabel Arraiza, Olive Abercrombie, and Will Patton.

Joining Murray as executive producers on Outer Range are Heather Rae, Brolin, Zev Borow, creator Brian Watkins, Tony Krantz, and Plan B Entertainment for Amazon Studios. Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, and Ernest McNealey executive produce on behalf of Plan B.

Outer Range, Season 2, TBA, Prime Video