‘Dahmer’ Is Netflix’s 9th Most-Watched English-Language Series of All Time

Dahmer: Monster — The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is Netflix’s ninth most popular English-language TV show of all time. The series is now in its second week on the Netflix Top 10 chart.

In only 12 days, Dahmer has been viewed for 496.1 million hours, and at least 56 million households have consumed all 10 episodes (approximately 8.8 hours total) of the limited series, according to Variety. For a non-English title, Squid Game‘s first season is the most-viewed of all time with 1.65 billion hours. And Stranger Things Season 4 has so far logged 1.35 billion hours.

Monster brought in the largest audience since Stranger Things Season 4 with nearly 197 million views, according to the streaming service’s online data.

Season 5 of Dynasty also ranked high, with 44.6 million hours viewed during the September 26-October 2 viewing window coming in second place behind Dahmer. Coming in at third place is Season 2 of Fate: The Winx Saga with 26.4 million hours viewed. Season 5 of Cobra Kai came in fourth place in its third week on Netflix with 20.8 million hours viewed. Other shows charting included Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons, The Crown, and Heartbreak High.

The synopsis for the series reads: “Monster chronicles the story of one of America’s most notorious serial killers, largely told from the point of view of Jeffrey Dahmer’s victims and dives deeply into the police incompetence and apathy that allowed the Wisconsin native to go on a multiyear killing spree. The series dramatizes at least 10 instances where Dahmer was almost apprehended but ultimately let go. The series also is expected to touch on white privilege, as Dahmer, a clean-cut, good-looking white guy, was repeatedly given a free pass by cops as well as by judges who were lenient when he had been charged with petty crimes.”

Viewers who can’t get enough of the truly awful crimes of Jeffrey Dahmer can set a reminder for October 7, when Netflix releases Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes.

