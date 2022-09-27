‘DWTS’: Teresa Giudice on Why She Thinks Judges Saved Cheryl Ladd Over Her

Last week, Teresa Giudice found herself in the bottom two on Dancing With the Stars. The judges – Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli – unanimously voted to save her (over Sex and the City hunk Jason Lewis) so she could compete in this week’s Elvis Presley-themed night.

Alas, after earning just 23 points for her jive (to the Presley hit “All Shook Up”), she landed in the bottom two again and this time, she wasn’t so fortunate when it came to remaining on in the dance competition/reality series. While the judges were split on who to send home, Goodman’s vote carries more weight and he chose to save Charlies Angel star Cheryl Ladd and her pro partner, Louis van Amstel; as a result, Giudice and her pro partner Pasha Pashkov were sent packing.

TV Insider was on the scene when Giudice spoke to a small group of reporters following the conclusion of the show. Read on to hear what she had to say!

On how she feels about having competed on DWTS:

“It was an amazing experience. I had an amazing partner. Yeah. My dream came true. I always wanted to dance. I did two dances in front of a live audience. It was pretty amazing, pretty great.’

On how she felt about the judges not saving her

“It is what it is…we were on the bottom two last week. I really don’t know how it works [where] it happened again this week. They picked Cheryl instead of us. It’s all good. I knew I wasn’t going to [win]. I wanted to win because Pasha’s wife [Daniella Karagach] won last season. I wanted there to be a second trophy in their house so they’d have two of them. There are a lot of amazing dancers here. When I saw my competition, I thought, ‘I’m definitely not winning it.’ But I tried.”

On the judges’ split decision (Hough and Tonioli chose her while Inaba and Goodman chose Ladd)

“Oh. I’m happy about that…I was happy [that] two of them picked me and two of them didn’t. That was nice. I don’t think that Len liked me really so much.”

On why she thought Goodman didn’t like her

“I knew Len wasn’t going to pick me. I knew he was going to pick… Cheryl over me. I knew already. I had a feeling.”

On if she thought Ladd won Goodman over by smiling at him at the end of her dance

“Exactly! Yes. That’s why!”

On having her family’s support throughout the competition

“Yes. And now, I get to spend time with my husband. I just got married and then, I [signed up for] Dancing With the Stars and I left my husband. At least now, I get to go home and spend time with my husband. I’m a newlywed. I’m glad my girls got to see me. Two of them came last week. My stepson and three of my other daughters came this week. I’m glad they all got to come.”

On which Real Housewife should do the DWTS next

“Jennifer Aydin. She came to support me. Last week, Kenya [Moore] came. It was awesome. I was going to ask Cynthia [Bailey] next week but too late now. I’ll be back for the finale. I’m so excited for that.”

On if she learned anything about herself doing the show

“Yes. That anything you want to do in life, go for it! You can achieve anything. I always wanted to dance and I got to do it. At 50 years old. My dream finally came true. I’m a big fan of Dancing with the Stars and I got to be on it.”

Dancing With the Stars, Mondays, 8/7c, Disney+