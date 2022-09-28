Rapper Coolio Dies at Age 59

Lisa Lagace
Comments
Coolio
Tracey Nearmy / Getty Images

Coolio has died. The prolific rapper was just 59.

A cause of death is still pending, but cardiac arrest is suspected.

TMZ first broke the news, with his manager noting that he was at a friend’s house Wednesday afternoon and went to the bathroom, but didn’t return. His friend was concerned and called out, but after no response, he headed in to find the rapper, whose real name is Artis Leon Ivey Jr., on the floor. Paramedics were called immediately, but he was pronounced dead on their arrival.

Coolio’s career began in the ’80s, but he shot to fame in 1995 when his song “Gangsta’s Paradise” was prominently featured in the 1995 film, Dangerous Minds.

Tributes to the musician have already started pouring in.

Coolio and Lou Diamond Phillips Face Off on 'Recipe for Deception' (VIDEO)See Also

Coolio and Lou Diamond Phillips Face Off on 'Recipe for Deception' (VIDEO)

Will the 'Gangsta's Paradise' rapper be able to beat his former Rachael vs. Guy: Celebrity Cook-Off rival?

One fan noted how the oversized success of that one massive hit unfortunately overshadowed the rest of his career.

Popular talk show host Sean Evans of Hot Ones also paid tribute, noting how the rapper’s music was the first CD he ever purchased.

Another fan noted the massive loss this presents to the hip-hop world.

Coolio made multiple guest appearances on television over the years, providing voice work on shows like Futurama and Gravity Falls.

Coolio