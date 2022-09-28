Rapper Coolio Dies at Age 59

Coolio has died. The prolific rapper was just 59.

A cause of death is still pending, but cardiac arrest is suspected.

TMZ first broke the news, with his manager noting that he was at a friend’s house Wednesday afternoon and went to the bathroom, but didn’t return. His friend was concerned and called out, but after no response, he headed in to find the rapper, whose real name is Artis Leon Ivey Jr., on the floor. Paramedics were called immediately, but he was pronounced dead on their arrival.

Coolio’s career began in the ’80s, but he shot to fame in 1995 when his song “Gangsta’s Paradise” was prominently featured in the 1995 film, Dangerous Minds.

Tributes to the musician have already started pouring in.

One fan noted how the oversized success of that one massive hit unfortunately overshadowed the rest of his career.

RIP Coolio, whose one massive hit overshadowed a formidable run of classic West Coast bangers. An original member of the Maad Circle & Compton representative – with an undeniable star quality, humor, charisma, and a gift for making street tales mainstream without sanitizing them pic.twitter.com/DEyMqEOJfs — Otto Von Biz Markie (@Passionweiss) September 29, 2022

Popular talk show host Sean Evans of Hot Ones also paid tribute, noting how the rapper’s music was the first CD he ever purchased.

First CD I ever bought in my life and the most legendary Wing 10 Last Dab these eyes have ever seen RIP Coolio pic.twitter.com/Feu3wwe98S — Sean Evans (@seanseaevans) September 29, 2022

Another fan noted the massive loss this presents to the hip-hop world.

Hiphop is so young. It’s always sobering when those who pushed the culture forward dies because they’re entirely too young as well. 59 is too young. RIP Coolio — Who is you, Chiron? (@NotLaja) September 29, 2022

Coolio made multiple guest appearances on television over the years, providing voice work on shows like Futurama and Gravity Falls.