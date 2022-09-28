2023 Golden Globes Add 2 More Supporting Actor Awards

The Golden Globe Awards have been under fire the past few years, with last years ceremony going virtually unnoticed as it wasn’t aired on any network or streamer.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) has been eagerly making changes in the hopes of rebranding and losing their somewhat racist image, after controversy blew up in 2021 for their glaring lack of diversity. As previously reported, they have increased the voting body by 103 members in order to achieve parity, now citing that membership is 52 percent female and 51.5 percent “racially and ethically diverse.” It is the first time international voters have been welcomed into the voting body, and now includes representation from 62 countries around the world.

But that’s not the only change the ceremony is making. In an attempt to attract more viewers, they have also decided to increase awards in the TV supporting actor categories, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Previously the supporting actor awards for the TV category were ‘Best Supporting Actor’ and ‘Best Supporting Actress — Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture.’ Moving forward, they will split these into two, meaning there will be two awards for ‘Series, Musical Comedy or Drama’ and two awards for ‘Limited Series/Anthology or Motion Picture.’ Four supporting actor trophies instead of two means more time for stars onstage, which they presume will help regain an audience for the show.

The oddity here is that they took time to split these acting categories up and add more awards, yet still left both comedy and drama together. The difference in perception of comedy versus drama performances is vast, if The Oscars tell us anything. It always feels unfair to lump comedy in with drama, but at least the nominees will have more opportunities to walk onstage.