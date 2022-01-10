2022 Golden Globes: A Subdued Reaction From Winners & Fans

The 2022 Golden Globe winners were announced on January 9, but the response to them was subdued, given that there wasn’t a ceremony (after the controversy surrounding the Hollywood Foreign Press Association) or a livestream (so fans had to keep an eye on the website and social media).

In fact, only a few of the winners shared their reactions to the recognition. Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, who took home the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama for her work on Pose, made history by being the first trans actress to win a Golden Globe and noted the importance of that. Also acknowledging the wins were Nicole Kidman (for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama for Being the Ricardos), Rachel Zegler (for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy for West Side Story) and Ariana DeBose (for Best Supporting Actress — Motion Picture for West Side Story). Check them out below.

There is still work to be done, but when you’ve worked so hard on a project- infused with blood, sweat, tears and love- having the work seen and acknowledged is always going to be special. Thank you🙏🏾 https://t.co/EjhqyFkuF4 — Ariana DeBose (@ArianaDeBose) January 10, 2022

It seemed that people were instead paying tribute to Bob Saget, following the news that the Full House star passed away on January 9. A cause of death has not yet been given for the actor-comedian, who was in the middle of a stand-up tour.

When it came to reactions to the Golden Globes from the fans, there were the usual tweets both celebrating the winners and disappointed that a favorite didn’t take home the award. And some people even forgot that the awards were being announced.

Can’t believe the #GoldenGlobes has been reduced to a few tweets. Not even a youtube or insta stream wow — Namaste Bishes ᴴ (@HEs_fabulous) January 10, 2022

To recap? It seems the only ones who lost out this year are fans, people worldwide who run this show called Show Business. Without the fans, there would be no #AwardSeason, no Hollywood, or any stars for us to cover in films & content, ergo no HFPA.#GoldenGlobes forgot the fans? https://t.co/ffFSi3Pjvg — Quendrith Johnson (@Quendrith) January 10, 2022

And like that I almost forgot they were having but also not have the #GoldenGlobes I’m not mad about not having to sit through a 3 hour program though. https://t.co/17xBQ9RRRg — Angela DiGiaimo (@Angela_DiGiaimo) January 10, 2022