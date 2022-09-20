Golden Globes Are Back on Television on NBC in 2023

After one year off the airwaves, the Golden Globe Awards are officially returning to television in 2023 on NBC.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), Dick Clark Productions (dcp)and NBC unveiled the news that the annual awards event would air live coast-to-coast on the broadcast network and its streaming counterpart Peacock on Tuesday, January 10, 2023.

Viewed in more than 220 countries and territories across the world, The Golden Globe Awards recognizes achievement in both film and television. NBC has aired the awards show in the past, but previously pulled the annual event from its lineup after the HFPA’s lack of diversity came into question.

Now the Golden Globe Awards will be broadcast on NBC as part of a one-year agreement, which allows the HFPA and dip to explore new opportunities for domestic and global distribution across a variety of platforms in the future.

“We recognize the HFPA’s commitment to ongoing change and look forward to welcoming back the Golden Globes to NBC for its landmark 80th Anniversary in January 2023,” said Frances Berwick, Chairman, Entertainment Networks, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming.

“We are thrilled to announce the return of the Golden Globe Awards on NBC and to hosting the ‘Party of the Year’ for audiences around the world who have been waiting for its return,” said Helen Hoehne, President of the HFPA. “It’s great to be back at the Beverly Hilton for the must-see celebration recognizing the best in film and television. The HFPA remains committed to important changes and supporting programs that prioritize diversity, inclusion, and transparency. See you on January 10!”

Since criticisms about the HFPA’s lack of diversity arose, they’ve since announced the introduction of 103 new voters to its ranks, making it the first time international-based voters have been added to the voting pool. The new voting body is now represented by 62 different countries around the world.

According to the HFPA, the current membership includes a voting body that is now 52 percent female, 5.1. percent “racially and ethnically diverse” with 19.5 percent Latinx, 12 percent Asian, 10 percent Black, and 10 % Middle Eastern voters.

Proceeds from the broadcast provide funding for the HFPA’s philanthropy and charitable giving programs and this past year, the HFPA awarded more than $4.5 million to 93 programs and organizations. Those donations support nonprofits helping underserved communities and programs, as well as universities and colleges. Additionally, grants support film restoration projects in the United States and overseas as well as journalism programs.