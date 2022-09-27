‘The Voice’: 5 Must-See Moments From the Blind Auditions Night 4 (VIDEO)

The Voice‘s Season 22 Blind Auditions continue as Night 4 of the competition kicked off with more strong performances from several hopeful singers.

Coaches Gwen Stefani, John Legend, Blake Shelton, and new kid on the block, Camila Cabello continued to battle each other for the attention of these new recruits, hoping they’d join their growing teams. In the hour-long episode, several singers made strong first impressions, joining the next phase of the competition. Below, we’re rounding up the must-see performances of the night, so beware of spoilers ahead.

Tanner Howe sings Shawn Mendes’s “Mercy”

This 29-year-old singer from Huntington Beach, California was excited about meeting Camila, but couldn’t help but note that it was a little surreal that he’d be singing her one of Shawn Mendes’s songs. As Tanner opened up about his history, he explained that he’s loved music for a long time, and it was reflected in his audition as Blake, Gwen, and John all turned their chairs. Ultimately, he chose Team Gwen for the next leg of the competition.

Sydney Kronmiller performs Disclosure’s “Latch”

At 25, this hopeful from Ogden, Utah has quite the unique sound, reaching a lower register than is often found in female singers. It immediately struck a chord with Camila and Gwen who turned their chairs for Sydney. During her interview for the show, Sydney explained that her dad really inspired her love for music and after her parents divorced when she was young, there was a rough period of time where her mom battled alcoholism. In the end, Sydney’s mother beat the odds and the pair have a great relationship. Both of the singer’s parents were there to see her pick Team Camila for the next chapter of her journey on The Voice.

Tanner Fussell sings Travis Tritt’s “Anymore”

This 28-year-old from Nashville performs for a living and does landscaping on the side. Forming his first band in college, Tanner met his best friend Will then and believed they’d perform together. Unfortunately, his friend was tragically killed in a car accident, inspiring him to take this leap to The Voice stage. In the end, only Blake turned for the country boy, but it’s a match made in heaven for Tanner to be on Team Blake.

Kayla Von Der Heide performs John Lennon’s “Jealous Guy”



Kayla’s a 30 artist from Bisbee, Arizona who originally grew up in California and loves going to abandoned buildings which inspired her music videos and creative outlook. Although she’s quiet and introverted, Kayla’s more open on stage, and it really connected with Gwen and John who both turned their chairs for her. In the end, she picked Team Gwen.

Parijita Bastola sings Labrinth’s “Jealous”

Hailing from Severna Park, Maryland, this 17-year-old hopeful is among one of the show’s first Nepalese-American auditioners. Having loved the show since she was young, Parijita was thrilled to be at The Voice and emotional when she got a message from her sister who has been living in India. Taking to the stage with an extra boost of confidence, the coaches were blown away by the young singer’s performance, leading to a four-chair turn. In the end, Parijita chose Team Legend for the next stage in her journey with The Voice.

See what else is next for the season as auditions continue on NBC, and let us know your thoughts about this week’s performers in the comments section.

The Voice, Season 22, Mondays & Tuesdays, 8/7c, NBC