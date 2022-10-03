‘The Voice’: Watch 8 of the Best Blind Auditions From Night 5 (VIDEO)

The Voice‘s Season 22 Blind Auditions continue to unfold as Week 3 kicks off on NBC, and the competition is getting fierce as new performers vie for the coach’s attention.

Coaches Gwen Stefani, John Legend, Blake Shelton, and Camila Cabello are being forced to get more selective about their choices as their teams are filling up. Below, we’re rounding up the best performances of the night, and let us know your favorite in the comments section, below.

Kique sings Sean Kingston’s “Beautiful Girls”

This 18-year-old singer from Miami feels a connection to fellow Cuban Camila, and shares his love of reptiles in his preview before heading to the stage. Kique was inspired to pursue music after meeting the teacher at his all-boys Catholic school where he experienced some hardships being a young bisexual student. Taking that inspiration, Kique wowed husband-wife duo Blake and Gwen, but he could only choose one team after they turned their chairs for him. In the end, he picked Team Gwen.

Hillary Torchiana performs Adele’s “Easy on Me”

A 34-year-old hopeful from West Chester, Pennsylvania, Hillary has been singing forever, but never really thought about pursuing it seriously until a few years ago. After losing her home in a fire in 2015, she began to change her outlook and decided to give the process a real shot, leading her to this audition. When Blake’s the only coach to turn his chair, it serves as Hillary’s introduction to Team Blake.

The Marilynds sing Lady A’s “What If I Never Get Over You”

A Sister duo, Lindsay and Kasey, originally hail from Maryland, serving as one of the reasons behind their stage name. The sisters were also each Miss Maryland at one point, performing in the pageant circuit. Noting the great opportunity they had to perform at top venues Lindsay and Kasey were eager to show off their vocals on The Voice. Both John and Camila were highly impressed, pushing their buttons for the pair. In the end, the Marilynds decided to go with Team Legend.

Zach Newbould performs Kings of Leon’s “Use Somebody”

This 19-year-old from Northborough, Massachusetts loves the outdoors and fishing when he isn’t performing or spending time with his family. The hopeful revealed he’s the only person in his family who is musical, and that he’d like to find his style with the help of a coach. When he took to the stage, Camila and Gwen both turned their chairs with Zach picking Team Camila for his journey on The Voice.

Lana Love sings Mandy Moore’s “Candy”

A dog-lover and aficionado of musicals and opera, this 30-year-old singer from Glendale, California credited her grandmother and mother with inspiring her music. The hopeful’s very unique rendition of Mandy Moore’s “Candy” only got one chair turn, landing her a spot on Team John.

Daysia performs Patsy Cline’s “Crazy”

This 17-year-old singer from Leavenworth, Kansas was raised alongside her fraternal twin sister by her single mother who tragically died when the girls were 12. going off to live with her aunt and uncle, Daysia revealed that her uncle was one of the main inspirations behind her adventure here. The young hopeful’s voice stood out for coaches Blake and Gwen, who had to fight for her. In the end, Daysia chose Team Gwen for her journey moving forward.

Ainsley Burns sings The Righteous Brothers’ “Unchained Melody”

At 15, this Easley, South Carolina-dwelling hopeful is focused on performing and her driver’s test. She’s hoping the audition will go better than her past testing experiences. Singing since she was 2 and 3, Ainsley caught the attention of Carrie Underwood with a viral clip, and she hoped she’d grab the attention of the coaches with her Blind Audition. In the end, she caught the attention of Blake and Gwen, picking Team Blake for the next step of the competition.

bodie performs The Fray’s “You Found Me”

The 29-year-old from Ladera Ranch, California is a dad of three who had a touring musician father growing up. As Bodie followed in the footsteps of his musical parents, he was diagnosed with alopecia, losing his hair at a young age and dealing with anxiety and depression as a result. Music helped him get through it and as the years have passed, Bodie’s grown some of his hair back, but now it’s white. His bold sound immediately caught the attention of the coaches leading to a four-chair turn. In the end, the musician picked Team Blake as he gets ready for the next chapter of his journey on The Voice.

Stay tuned to see who else is joining the mix as Blind Auditions continue on The Voice this week.

The Voice, Season 22, Mondays & Tuesdays, 8/7c, NBC