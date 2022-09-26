‘The Voice’ Blind Auditions: 9 Must-See Performances From Night 3 (VIDEO)

Season 22 of The Voice continues its Blind Auditions as Week 2 commences and more talented hopefuls hit the stage.

Coaches Gwen Stefani, John Legend, Blake Shelton, and newest addition Camila Cabello are getting more competitive than ever to lock down team members in order to build the strongest possible teams. Below, we’re recapping some of the evening’s most noteworthy performances, so beware of spoilers.

Andrew Igbokidi sings Billie Eilish’s “when the party’s over”

This 22-year-old hopeful from Hot Springs, Arkansas is a first generation American hailing from a large Nigerian family. Revealing that his great grandfather was the chief of his village back in Nigeria, Andrew says he’s been called a prince when visiting the country, but he couldn’t feel further from royalty. A studious guy, Andrew has only ever gotten two Bs in his entire academic career and plans to follow in most of his family’s footprints by pursuing a medical degree, but music is his other passion. It seems he’ll have to explore that passion a little longer as all of the coaches turned their chairs for him. In the end, he chose to begin his journey on The Voice with Team Camila.

Cara Brindisi performs Taylor Swift’s “All Too Well”

At 34, Cara is a music therapist from Worcester, Massachusetts. Inspired to follow the career path after seeing the positive effect of music on her grandfather with Alzheimer’s, Cara cares for clients one-on-one, but can’t stifle her dream of breaking big either. The coaches also recognized her talent as Blake and Gwen both turned their chairs for her. Ultimately, Cara picked Team Gwen.

Valarie Harding sings En Vogue’s “Giving Him Something He Can Feel”

A mother of four, this 41-year-old performer from Tulsa, Oklahoma currently works as a loan specialist but is always singing in her off time. Valarie and her husband are also part of the Wall Street Band and have a sound company on the side. Hopeful her talent will be seen for what it is, Valarie is pleased to see John and Gwen turn for her. In the end, Valarie picked Team Legend for her next chapter.

Julia Aslanli performs Al Green’s “Let’s Stay Together”

A lover of horses and mother to a toddler, 23-year-old Julia, from Orlando, Florida, is supported by her family and fiancé who are helping her reach her dream by being at the Blind Auditions. Her voice seems to resonate with coach Gwen Stefani, who is the only one to turn her chair, welcoming the girl to her team.

The Dryes sing Kenny Rogers & Dolly Parton’s “Islands in the Stream”

A husband-and-wife duo, Derek and Katelyn Drye have known each other for 15 years and have been married for 10. After meeting, they decided to begin performing together instead of separately, making their dreams come true in Nashville, but now they’re hoping to take their act to the next level. The pair ended up getting Blake and Gwen to turn their chairs, leading to spouses battling to win over some spouses. In the end, the husband-and-wife duo picked Team Blake for the next chapter of their journey on The Voice.

Ava Lynn Thuresson performs Britney Spears’ “…Baby One More Time”

This 18-year-old from Santa Barbara, California is really close to her family and was inspired to get into music by her cousin Dawson. Sadly, when she was 13, Ava lost her cousin when he drowned. Despite briefly giving up the passion, her love for music was reignited in high school and has driven her to The Voice stage. Both John and Camila ended up turning their chairs for her, but the newest coach won out as Ava picked Team Camila.

Madison Hughes sings Bob Dylan’s “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door”

A 25-year-old from Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, Madison’s music journey began when she took guitar lessons with her dad. Since then she’s loved music and has since worked on capturing it from behind a camera, but now she’s hoping to take to the spotlight. Madison wowed Gwen, Blake, and Camila, who all turned their chairs for her. Ultimately, the hopeful chose Team Blake.

Sasha Hurtado performs Bishop Briggs’ “River”

An 18-year-old from Dallas, Georgia, Sasha immediately wowed John and Camila, who turned their chairs for her before viewers even knew anything about the singer. Sharing with the coaches on stage, Sasha revealed that she’s a pop artist with gigs around her town, and she’s always connected with music because of her father’s Mexican roots and love of mariachi. When it came time to pick a team, Sasha chose Team Camila.

Morgan Taylor sings Lizzo’s “Cuz I Love You”

This 20-year-old performer from Indiana admits that she lacks confidence and so she takes on an alter ego when hitting the stage. Her range intrigues the coaches, all of whom turn their chairs for the young woman who currently lives in Nashville. In the end, she chose Team Legend for her journey moving forward.

See what else is in store as The Voice‘s Blind Auditions continue Tuesday, September 27 on NBC.

The Voice, Season 22, Mondays & Tuesdays, 8/7c, NBC