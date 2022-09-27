‘La Brea’ Cast on Season 2 Love Triangle & More Prehistoric Pandemonium (VIDEO)

Lots of TV shows have plot holes, but La Brea may be one of the few where holes are the plot. As in sinkholes. That send ya plummeting back into 10,000 B.C. And now, the series is back and as bonkers as ever!

Season 2 of NBC‘s hit drama kicks off Tuesday, September 27, with a major shakeup of the tectonic sort before we even get to find out what everyone has been up to since we last saw them. So, ahead of the premiere, we chatted with a slew of cast members about the new challenges facing the survivors down below, including matters of the heart.

A budding romance is set to “lead us into a whole heap of things in Season 2,” previews Chiké Okonkwo, whose terminally ill Ty has developed feelings for Tonantzin Carmello’s outsider, Paara. “Because the course of love never did run smooth, as the saying goes.” Similarly, the situation between Eve (Natalie Zea) and her ex-lover Levi (Nicholas Gonzalez) will be further complicated by the impending arrival of her estranged husband (and Levi’s best bud) Gavin (Eoin Macken), who closed last season by leaping into the past with daughter Izzy (Zyra Gorecki) in tow.

“I actually get to work with Nick and Natalie this year,” enthuses Macken, having spent all of last year in modern-day L.A. separated from Eve and their son Josh (Jack Martin). And while the reunion of sorts allows the show “to kind of expand upon the relationships” among several characters, some old issues still need to be sorted out. Chief among them, notes Gorecki, is Gavin’s link to this strange old world. “They still have to figure out the fact that he was having visions.”

They better do it fast, because it’s about to become very clear that Eve and the rest of the group at the clearing have not seen the last—or worst—of prehistoric threats lurking around them.

La Brea, Season 2 Premiere, Tuesday, September 27, 9/8c, NBC