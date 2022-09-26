American Idol is coming back for Season 6 on ABC (its 21st season overall) with judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie joined by longtime host and Emmy-winning producer Ryan Seacrest.

Judge city auditions kicked off in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sunday, September 25, the network announced. They also shared a first-look photo of the trio kicking off the fun (above) in Sin City.

Idol hopefuls can sign up for an Idol Across America chance to sing live in front of a producer and audition for their chance to be the next American Idol. Idol Across America auditions will start with the First 500 VIP Event on August 3 and will run through August 31 when the final states of Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont, are considered. Hopefuls can sign up at www.americanidol.com/auditions.

Last season, ABC’s American Idol ranked as the number one series in its two-hour time period for the third year in a row among adults 18-49. In addition, American Idol finished among the Top 3 unscripted series last season with total viewers. Since the reality competition’s official YouTube channel launched in 2006, it has charted more than 460 million views.

Noah Thompson won Season 20 of American Idol after 16 million votes were cast. The 20-year-old construction worker from Louisa, Kentucky. sang his new single “One Day Tonight” to close the show and the fan favorite stood in awe, confetti raining down on the stage.

American Idol, television’s most widely recognized music competition series, will return on ABC in 2023. Stay tuned for a premiere date announcement.

American Idol, Season 21 Premiere, TBA, ABC