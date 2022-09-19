Kelly Clarkson Reunites With Original ‘American Idol’ Judges at Walk of Fame Ceremony (PHOTO)

Kelly Clarkson, the very first winner of American Idol, finally received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday, and among the guests at the ceremony were original Idol judges Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul, and Randy Jackson.

It was 20 years ago this month that Clarkson won the first season of the singing competition — and the hearts of people all over the world. Upon receiving her star, The LA Times reports that Clarkson said, “I think [it’s] important to have not just ‘yes’ people around you, but people that actually love you and care about you and give their honest advice. I’ve always welcomed that, and I think that is why I’m here today. Not just because of myself, but because of having constantly teams of people that love you and support you and really want to make your dreams come true while making their dreams come true.”

Simon Cowell quipped to Clarkson, “I remember that moment when your name was called, and I was thinking to myself, ‘Thanks to you, we may have another season.’ I can honestly say, ‘Thanks to you, I’m here today.’”

“The Kelly you see in front of the camera is the Kelly you see behind the camera,” Cowell added. “She is one of the nicest, most loyal, most talented people I’ve had the great, great fortune to have [met].”

Earlier this month, Clarkson shared an emotional post on Instagram talking about what Idol has meant to her:

“Twenty years ago today I won American Idol and it forever changed the course of my life,” she wrote. “That moment was the door that opened up so much access and opportunity, and creative partnerships that I will be grateful for all of my days. The family and friendships I have created over these 20 years in music and TV are priceless to me.

She continued, “We only get so many trips around the sun and while I am proud and feel abundantly blessed of the successes and failures that I have learned from, I am most proud and grateful for those friends that have become family, and for their arms that have held me when I needed it and their hearts that listened to me when I felt lost. Without them I would not be where I am. I would probably not be here at all.”

